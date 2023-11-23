IOT, AI, cloud computing, Web3 could create 1-M jobs, per DICT

EMERGING technologies have the potential to generate as much as “a million jobs” in the next five years, if the country navigates the space skillfully, a ranking government official said.

At the sidelines of the YGG Web3 Games Summit, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue said it is hard to estimate the size of the industry today, but it has the potential to create jobs in the digital space.

“I cannot say with certainty how big the market is, but I feel that if we’re looking at numbers of jobs, I would easily say all these emerging technologies—if we play our cards well—we’ll probably create maybe a million of jobs up to 2028 for all the emerging technologies,” she said.

Sigue said DICT has identified these emerging technologies as: Cloud computing, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, gig economy, and Web3.

She added that the government has already developed a “strong sandbox environment” around these technologies.

Web3 roadmap

Web3 was the highlight of her fireside chat at the summit, where she said that the government has a standing offer to create a “roadmap over the next two to three years.”

“We want to have a Web3 roadmap, but it’s not just for the government,” Sigue said. “We’re willing to work with stakeholders and champions of Web3 to identify goals, targets, and market estimations for the next three, four, or five years.”

Web3, the decentralized web built on blockchain technology, has become very popular in the Philippines over the last three years, due to the quick adoption of Filipinos, particularly in gaming.

The Philippines has found itself as the “epicenter” of Web3 adoption in the world and this development may well be a signal for the government to step in and support the industry.

Aside from the roadmap, Sigue also advocates having the Philippines replicate successful tech-based models in neighboring countries.

“In my 20 years as a digital advocate, I saw a lot of concrete innovation programs in other countries,” she noted. “We want to copy the ecosystem where companies and universities are closely connected, just like in the Silicon Valley Model.”

A campus-style community where companies and schools are interconnected through one large city, the Silicon Valley model allows students to be immersed in their “future,” Sigue explained.

Meanwhile, National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Undersecretary Krystal Uy said the government is supporting the development of the Web3 industry through the National Innovation Strategy Document (NISD) and the Philippine Innovation Act.

A long-term planning blueprint, the NISD is designed to promote an innovation ecosystem by identifying enablers that will drive innovation efforts.

The document also “emphasizes” on financing, infrastructure, and skills development to “remove barriers to innovation and promote programs and policies that will encourage it,” she said.

The Philippine Innovation Act provides “seed money available for startups and research initiatives,” to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in the Web3 space.

For Nathan Marasigan, a Founding Trustee of the Web3 Association of the Philippines, the government’s efforts to provide support to the community is a welcome development.

However, it also needs “clarity” on industry drivers.

“For Web3 to thrive in the Philippines, we need clarity in one of the biggest enablers: exchanges,” Marasigan said, noting that a missing puzzle piece is the regulation on trading and securities, something that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is in charge of.

“They have a draft rule already. When we get that that will greatly help in terms of giving clarity into the industry,” he said.

Filipino creativity

Sigue noted that the Philippine Web3 space is still nascent.

“This is just the beginning. We are just in the precipice that’s all that’s happening here,” she noted.

Sigue urged Filipinos to develop Web3 applications, noting that the Digital Workforce Competitiveness Law will equip Filipinos with the education that they need in order to thrive in the space.

“I’m challenging this generation, this innovative start-up generation—let’s move from zero to one. Let’s start things and the government is here to help you experiment. Make sure that if you fail, you fail wisely, and you pivot immediately because that’s what we need,” she said.