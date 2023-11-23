House okays nuke energy development amid solons’ warnings

THE House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on third and final reading the bill formalizing the Marcos administration’s venture into nuclear energy development amid warnings that its claim to safety is not based on solid scientific evidence.

The landmark legislation, or House Bill (HB) 9293, received 200 affirmative votes with seven opposing votes and two abstentions during the plenary session.

Named the “Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act,” the bill aims to establish a legal framework governing the peaceful, safe, and secure uses of nuclear energy. It defines nuclear energy, also known as atomic energy, as any form of energy released during nuclear fission, nuclear fusion, or any other nuclear transmutation.

One key provision of HB 9293 is the creation of the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (PhilATOM).

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez emphasized that PhilATOM would have sole and exclusive jurisdiction to regulate the peaceful, safe, and secure uses of nuclear energy and radiation sources in the Philippines.

“This is the first step toward realizing our dream of energy security. We share this bold but promising vision of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ R. Marcos Jr. to look into nuclear energy seriously,” added Romualdez.

The bill transfers all regulatory functions of the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) to PhilATOM.

The PhilATOM Council will be the highest body of the Authority, responsible for establishing policies, adopting budgets, issuing regulations, and other key functions. The Director General (DG) and Deputy Director Generals (DDGs) will comprise the PhilATOM Council, with the DG serving as its Chairperson.

PhilATOM’s responsibilities include assisting the government in developing national policies for controlling regulated activities and facilities. The authority is also tasked with issuing regulations, standards, and guidelines, maintaining a national register of radiation sources, and cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), based in Vienna, Austria.

It is also mandated to maintain a national register of radiation sources and to inspect, monitor, and assess facilities and activities to verify compliance with this proposal.

Manuel votes ‘no’

IN voting against the bill, Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel said the measure’s immediate context assumes that nuclear power is both applicable and safe in a country as geographically unique and ecologically sensitive as the Philippines.

However, Manuel said the lack of expert-led assessments supporting this assumption raises concerns, saying the global trend indicates a decline in nuclear power, even in Western nations currently decommissioning their existing plants.

“In the current global context, world powers like the US have also used partnerships for nuclear energy as a tool to root themselves deeper in countries like ours and make us more dependent on them. These agreements span decades, even up to a century. This makes sure that the US and other foreign companies that will supply us with the technology will be able to hold our energy supply by the neck for an extended period of time,” he said.

“This is exemplified by the fact that while the Philippine Department of Energy is the party on one hand in the recently signed 123 Agreement with the US Government, the counterpart is the US Department of State, which is concerned primarily with matters of foreign policy and not directly with energy-related matters,” he added.

According to Manuel, the bill disregards existing concerns about nuclear waste, potentially turning the country into a dumping ground for the nuclear waste of other nations. Manuel said it is crucial to differentiate between nuclear and renewable energy.

“Nuclear energy is not renewable and should not be framed as such. Emphasizing nuclear energy at the expense of renewable sources contradicts the urgent need to prioritize clean energy solutions amidst the climate emergency,” he added.

Explaining his opposition, Bataan Rep. Albert Garcia said the PhilAtom will stand as an independent body without any oversight or regulator to check and balance its authority.

“We cannot overlook the fact that nuclear power is actually more expensive. It is said that nuclear power is inherently cheap, when in fact the costs are enormous if we consider the whole life cycle of a nuclear plant, from its inception, construction, operation, and decommissioning,” he said.