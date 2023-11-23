Herbalife Nutrition marks 29 years of healthy living through activities

Herbalife Nutrition recently celebrated its 29th year of commitment to promote the importance of living a healthy lifestyle, fostering community engagement, and giving back to the community.

“Everything is more fun if you celebrate it with the community. That’s the whole essence of who we are as a company,” Herbalife Nutrition General Manager Allan Domingo told BusinessMirror.

Aside from the engagement of distributors, families and friends and all the other prospects, Domingo said all of these go back to contributing health and wellness to the community.

Health enthusiasts, fitness fanatics and people of all ages gathered for a day to participate in the “Live Your Best Life Herbalife Run 2023” at the Marikina Sports Complex. Participants had the option to choose to do a leisurely 3K walk to a challenging 5K run, catering to runners and walkers of varying abilities.

Herbalife Run App

THE participants tracked their progress in real-time by using the Herbalife Run App. This technology-driven feature added an element of excitement and competition, as participants could monitor their performance and strive for their personal best.

“It’s actually a brand new app that we continued to improve ever since we transitioned from the virtual run to now the Herbalife Run,” Domingo underscored.

The Herbalife Run recognized and rewarded 100 participants from both the 3K and 5K runs, presenting them with prizes from Herbalife.

According to Domingo, the Herbalife Run was more than just a race; it was a holistic experience that featured different games and entertaining activities on field, ensuring that participants were constantly engaged and entertained.

Another highlight of the day was the “Shake to the Groove” session where participants got the chance to showcase their dancing skills while learning about trending dance moves. A special “Kids Corner” was set up, keeping the young ones active and involved in the celebration.

Community giving

BEYOND promoting an active lifestyle, the Live Your Best Life Herbalife Run 2023 also extended its community involvement through a charitable component called Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) and partnered with Tuloy Foundation Inc. (Tuloy sa Don Bosco) and the SOS Children’s Village.

Domingo said that “for every run kit that you buy, which consists of our products, and some merchandise, a portion of that is actually donated to Herbalife Nutrition Foundation.”

“We’re not only here to just do business, [but to] contribute to the community in general,” he said.

The event supported the HNF, which aims to provide and support programs addressing nutrition, education, community development and disaster relief efforts. Domingo believes that participants should be proud of the fact that their involvement contributed to a noble cause.

“We’re actively looking for partners every time,” he said. “In terms of expansion, we do have programs that we do with our distributors that can enable them to contribute to the community in their own way.”

30th anniversary plans

WHEN asked about future plans as Herbalife approaches its three decades in the Philippines, Domingo remained tight-lipped on details but hinted at a grand celebration. “Next year is going to be big. We’re going to celebrate it in a bigger way,” he stated.

“This is our 29th year, and next year is going to be a lot bigger,” Domingo exclaimed. “We’re proud to announce the presence of the renowned American football team, the LA Galaxy, in our celebrations.”

Highlighting their association with football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as a brand ambassador, Domingo revealed, “We’re welcoming five or six LA Galaxy players to join our fitness event, celebrating with our members in a fun and active way.” The celebration will extend beyond the fitness event, with visits to Casa Herbalife and a special tour of Metro Manila for the LA Galaxy players.

“At the end of the day, we always celebrate our anniversary with our members, thanking them for contributing to our community,” Domingo emphasized.