Globe eyes access to government database

LISTED-firm Globe Telecom Inc. (PSE: GLO) urged the government on Wednesday to provide the firm and other telecommunications providers (telcos) access to the official ID database to ensure that the verification process for SIM registration is accurate.

According to GLO Group General Counsel Vicente Froilan M. Castelo, without access to official government data, telcos will find it hard to cross-reference registrations to official IDs issued by the state.

“As much as we endeavor to enhance our verification process for SIM registration, the system will remain vulnerable if we have no official data whereby we could cross-reference submissions. That’s why our hope is that the government will allow telcos to verify information with their data,” Castelo said.

He noted that GLO has started testing new technology to validate photo ID submissions for SIM registration in collaboration with relevant government agencies.

“Logically, without access to official government data, we’ll have no verified data through which we could confirm ID submissions. We won’t be able to tell what’s real or fake when we have no visibility on the verified data,” Castelo added.

While working around this gap, Castelo noted that GLO is “proactively addressing the challenges of SIM registration,” trying out new technologies to validate photo submissions to upgrade its registration platform.

“We are constantly working with the technical group comprised of representatives from the Department of Information and Communications Technology, National Telecommunications Commission and the other telcos dealing with this. And so far, we have already taken steps to test solutions that will retroactively and prospectively identify fake documents and further clean up our SIM registration database,” Castelo said.

Under the SIM Registration law, telcos must verify the validity of IDs submitted post registration. During a legislative hearing earlier, it was found that telcos are vulnerable to fake registrations—that even an ID with a photo of a monkey can be used to register.

“We are committed to continuing to invest in ID validation systems, but we need to work hand-in-hand with relevant government agencies to make the entire system work,” he added.