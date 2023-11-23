German-Phil. firms see more local hiring, evaluate EU-PHL FTA’s positive impacts

ENTERPRISES engaged in German-Philippine economic ties expressed satisfaction in local business prospects, but evaluated a higher local employment demand.

They also identified certain risks to their economic development, such as the prices of energy, the lack of skilled workers, demand, economic policy conditions, and exchange rates.

These were the results from the “Fall 2023 AHK World Business Outlook Survey” conducted by the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI-AHK Philippinen) in October 2023.

Additionally, the survey highlighted areas for current and potential investments, then identified factors that play a dominant role in investment decisions. It also covered topics on German-Philippine businesses’ view on the possible EU-Philippines free trade agreement (FTA).

“Our recent survey shows an adequate satisfaction of German businesses in the Philippines, matched with careful considerations and notable challenges,” said GPCCI President Stefan Schmitz. “We have observed these developments this year in our events, partnerships, and dialogues with both public and private stakeholders; we’re happy that more German [firms] would like to contribute to job creation.”

‘Fair situation,” to employ more

THE Fall 2023 Survey had half (50 percent) of German-Philippine businesses still optimistic in their business situation following the Spring 2023 forecast, which showed a significantly stable trend compared to the years prior with a “better” result (62 percent).

The same trend was reported on company expectations, which still showed positive results. Majority (68 percent) of the responding firms forecast confidence in business development for the next 12 months.

Local economic projections, on the other hand, reduced the number (38 percent) of optimistic evaluations (from 54 percent in early 2023) of the participating companies anticipated favorable advancements in the local economy, with approximately 46 percent foreseeing stagnant growth.

Investments also followed this trend, as there are now fewer respondents (39 percent) who plan to expand their investments over the next 12 months (from 46 percent in early 2023). Meanwhile, majority (54 percent) of respondents have affirmed their intention to hire more Filipino workers.

Top risks

PRICES of energy (38 percent) consistently remain the topmost concern for participating companies. However, one of the major highlights for the Fall 2023 Survey was the concern for skilled workers and demand. Thirty-seven percent of respondents said that lack of skilled workers and demand are a “top risk,” which ties into the employment demand of respondents.

“While many of our respondents want to employ more, we see that the lack of skilled workers remains to be one of the [top ] issues,” stated GPCCI director-Policy and Advocacy chair Dr. Marian Norbert Majer. “We ask the government to look at strategies and policies that promote skills development in our country that can both benefit local and foreign employment opportunities [for] Filipinos.”

Investment and considerations

THE survey included questions on major areas of current and potential investment from the companies, as well as dominant factors in deciding to invest locally. The results showed that the top three areas of current and potential investment include sales and marketing (45 percent), services—including shared-service centers (39 percent), as well as research and development (27 percent).

Additionally, dominant factors companies consider when making investment decisions locally cover market size and market development (56 percent), local economic policy framework (33 percent), and diversification (29 percent). A notable trend in the survey is the consistent consideration of economic policy conditions, referencing one of the top risks for economic development.

EU-Philippines FTA

THE survey reports pertaining to the EU-Philippine FTA showed most companies placing the impact of this agreement as key to their operations in the Philippines.

They also raised current export challenges, such as cumbersome customs procedures (39 percent), tariffs and quotas (37 percent), and technical trade barriers (e.g., conformity testing and certification, 36 percent).

Expected benefits of the agreement from companies encompass the expansion and maintenance of their business’ current investments (40 percent), gaining a competitive market advantage (33 percent), and exploring new investment prospects (32 percent). Opportunities in trade in goods (58 percent), trade-in services (51 percent), and supply-chain optimization (36 percent) were also highlighted.