European Commission rolls over its GSP+ to PHL for 4 more years

THE European Commission will continue the duty-free access to the Philippines for another four years, after adopting a proposal to prolong the current rules until 2027 “to ensure continuity and legal certainty.”

The Philippines is one of the developing countries that can export to EU on certain products without tariffs under the so-called Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+). The GSP+ is set to expire on December 31, 2023.

The EC foreign affairs arm, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, recommended Monday to the EU Parliament and EU Council that the GSP+ privileges be extended to the Philippines and seven other developing countries.

However, the EC anticipated that the legislative procedure to review their recommendations may take time, and go beyond the end of this year. So, they proposed to extend the validity of the GSP+ privileges until 2027. The EU Parliament and Council voted in favor of “prolonging” the current trade rules.

“The legislative procedure to adopt a new revised GSP Regulation is still ongoing; in the meantime, a proposal for a prolongation of the current rules until the end of 2027 has been adopted by the European Commission to ensure continuity and legal certainty,” the EC said in its report.

This process was further elaborated on by Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual on the sidelines of a forum on Wednesday: [Sila ang may kailangan din ng [They’re the ones who need] time to reach an agreement as to what will constitute the terms and renewal regulation. [Because] the plan is to really renew it, but the renewal sometimes involve changes in the conditions. [Certain] requirement obligations that they ask country beneficiaries,” Pascual told reporters.

Hence, the language regarding the extension did not use the word “approved” but a “prolongation” of the existing rules, as it is European Council that has the final say on the extension of the EU GSP+.

During the Pilipinas Conference 2023 held in Makati City on Wednesday, Pascual said he obtained a report that the proposal of the “European Commission for the rollover of the existing GSP+ for another four years has been supported by the European Parliament and the European Council.”

The trade chief read to reporters a portion of the European Commission’s “Joint Report to the European Parliament and the Council.”

“It is fundamental to provide continuity and legal certainty for GSP beneficiaries and business,” the joint report said, adding that in view of the upcoming expiry of the GSP Regulation at the end of 2023 and the still ongoing negotiations for a new regulation, the European Commission has proposed an extension of the current rules, which was welcomed by the European Parliament and the Council.

Pascual explained, however, that the expression of support of the two European bodies, the European Parliament and European Council, towards the proposal of the European Commission to extend the special incentive arrangement for four more years, would still have to reach a final agreement by the Parliament and the Council.

Aside from the Philippines, EU’s GSP+ privileges were also extended to Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bolivia, Cabo Verde, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Uzbekistan.

GSP+ is a “special incentive arrangement” that has conditionalities for recipient countries to comply with good governance. The EU said based on their assessment, it continued to be “a key tool to engage with and support vulnerable developing countries.”

Under the GSP+ privileges, the Philippines can export goods to 27 countries in Europe worth close to €4 billion. In 2022, the Philippines exported €2.9 billion worth of goods, including machinery, mechanical appliances, animal or vegetable fats and oils, meat and fish preparations and edible preparations.

Exporters to pay tariff if…

ASKED how this GSP+ extension will benefit the Philippine economy, Pascual said, “It will maintain those who are benefiting from it.” For instance, he said, the country’s tuna exporters will enjoy reduced tariffs to the EU.

“If the GSP+ is not renewed, our exporters will pay that tariff,” he said.

Moving forward, Pascual said once the extension of the GSP+ is approved by the two EU bodies, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will encourage those that have been enjoying the benefits of the GSP+ to expand their exports to the EU while the preferential tariff rates are in effect.

He said the agency will roll out initiatives and an education drive for Philippine exporters to the EU so they could utilize the benefits provided under the EU trade arrangement.

Last July 2023, the European Commission announced through an Explanatory Memorandum that it is proposing to extend the validity of the current GSP Regulation for an additional four years or until December 31, 2027.

The EC, which is responsible for drawing up proposals for new European legislation, among others, said in the document it is “necessary” to ensure continuity in the operation of the scheme beyond December 31, 2023 or the expiry date of the GSP.

“The consequences of any discontinuity for GSP would be that all imports under GSP would revert to standard most favored nation treatment, except for those from least developed countries which would be covered by the Everything But Arms [EBA] regime, with significant economic shocks for companies in the EU and in beneficiary countries,” the memorandum noted.

The EC earlier emphasized that the new GSP Regulation “should apply as soon as possible,” stressing that this “temporary prolongation” of the existing scheme should end.

The Standard GSP is for low- and lower-middle income countries, providing for a reduction or full removal of customs duties on two thirds of EU tariff lines.

EC report on PHL GSP+ compliance

THE EU deployed a monitoring mission in 2022, and reviewed the GSP+ privileges to the Philippines, focusing on the extrajudicial killings, attacks against civil society, child labor and labor rights.

This, after a number of EU parliamentarians condemned reports of extrajudicial killings on drug suspects and attacks on civil society during the administration of President Duterte.

The EC reported Tuesday that the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. “has taken several steps to address points of concern.”

The mission said the Marcos Jr. administration has “shown willingness to engage with the international community on human rights.”

It noted the “positive steps” that Manila had taken such as including convictions for extra-judicial killings in 2021 and 2022 and “efforts to move forward the investigation of other cases.”

“More recent positive developments include the Government’s new focus on prevention and rehabilitation in the ’war on drugs,’ active participation in the works of the UNHRC and the visits of several UN Special Rapporteurs,” the EC said.

This new tack led to the decrease in the number of extrajudicial killings, but they noted that the continued occurrence still reflects the culture of impunity and a “source of serious concern” for the EU.

The EC also mentioned the temporary freedom granted to former senator Leila de Lima, a staunch critic of the anti-drug war of the Duterte administration.

“Former Senator Leila De Lima who has been in pretrial detention since February 2017, which was deemed unlawful by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, was finally granted bail on 13 November 2023,” the EC noted in a joint report to the European Parliament and Council.

The EC said the Marcos Jr. administration denied any “state-sponsored action” targeting journalists and curtailing media freedom.

“It should be also noted that during the last months of 2022 and the first months of 2023, a number of court decisions acquitted human rights defenders and journalists from charges brought against them. However, this only occurred after lengthy processes which impacted negatively on their ability to conduct their human rights work,” it added.