Eastern Samar execs vow miners’ 100% mining law compliance

THE provincial government of Eastern Samar will play a key role in the interagency monitoring of mining operations to ensure responsible mining in the province.

As a result of what it describes as “persevering efforts” of local officials led by Gov. Ben Evardone, the provincial government has gained a seat in mining monitoring bodies, vowing to ensure miners’ 100-percent compliance with environmental and mining laws, as well as local ordinances on environmental protection, welfare of mine workers and host-communities, and their financial obligations to the concerned local government units (LGUs) that are intended for local development programs, Provincial Legal Officer Eden Ivy Rose Balagasay said in a statement.

Because of the governor’s insistence on a more effective and efficient way of overseeing operations of mining companies, Eastern Samar is now a member of both the multipartite Monitoring Team (MMT) and the Mine Rehabilitation Fund (MRF) Committee that keeps an eye on the compliance of mining enterprises with the Philippine Mining Act, as well as with the mining-related provisions of the 1991 Local Government Code, Balagasay said.

The Philippine Mining Act pertains to Republic Act No. 7942 issued in 1995 while the LGC is RA 7160 issued in 1991.

Balagasay was designated by Evardone to represent the provincial government for the first time in the MMT and MRF Committee.

Balagasay said Evardone has made representations with officials of the DENR, Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) and Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) for the provincial government’s inclusion in both regional interagency bodies so the LGU—in the words of the governor—can “better monitor and evaluate the operations of miners and gain a deeper grasp of and feedback from the field on the true environmental and social impact of mining in Eastern Samar.”

Before 2023, Balagasay noted, “the provincial LGU has never had an active participation in the selection and monitoring of accredited miners…because the Mining Code of 1995 bestowed upon the DENR the exclusive authority to issue MPSAs, as recommended by the MGB, to miners anywhere in the country.”

Because of the provincial government’s official membership in the MMT and MRF Committee beginning last July, Balagasay has since participated in two quarterly monitoring activities in the third and fourth quarters of miners operating in Homonhon Island off the municipality of Guiuan, “thereby allowing the provincial government to gain access for the first time to local mining data that we have never obtained before.”

“This unprecedented access to mining data and operations in Guiuan” led to Evardone’s directive “for a comprehensive review and assessment of the performance and compliance reports of every MPSA holder, and which, upon completion, will serve as basis for the governor to either support the status quo on local mining or formally ask the DENR/MGB to suspend, if not cancel, the operating permits of any miners found in breach of the provisions of their MPSAs and/or the pertinent laws and provincial ordinances on environmental and social protection,” Balagasay said.

DENR-Region VIII executive director Lormelyn Estrada Claudio, MGB regional director Glenn Marcelo Noble, and EMB regional director Wilson Trajeco “have all been similarly pushing the miners to comply with all the relevant laws on mining, on the environment, and the social welfare of these MPSA holders’ workers and the residents of their host-communities in Guiuan,” according to Evardone.

He said that with the full backing of these DENR, MGB, and EMB regional officials, a first-of-its-kind special meeting was held with the top executives of all MPSA holders and local elective officials led by Guiuan Mayor Annalize Gonzales-Kwan last October 4 at the Provincial Capitol in Borongan City.

Evardone had earlier urged mining companies at a meeting to follow Hinatuan Mining in using the template of the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) in submitting their sworn declaration—for tax assessment purposes—on all equipment and machinery they actually have in their mine sites.

The governor also told the miners to settle at once their unpaid real property taxes (RPTs) due the province and their host municipality of Guiuan.

Six mining companies operating in the province have combined RPT arrears estimated at P133,866,943, based on the aggregate volumes listed in their chromite and nickel ore stocks transport permits (OTPs), which the MGB issues to them regularly for transporting the unprocessed mineral ores that they can extract from their mine sites.

With these companies resuming their operations anew, the performance and compliance audit team is still assessing the tax dues of Global and Verum. Mt. Sinai ceased operations in November 2013 but still has its MPSA and is under Care and Maintenance status, which means it can still operate later.

These MPSA holders have been mining in historic Homonhon Island, the 20-kilometer-long island that was where the Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan first landed when he reached the Philippines during the first circumnavigation of the world about 500 years ago. Cambayas has unpaid RPTs worth P96,578,000 over the 2012-2016 period; Techiron, P22,560,687, and Emir, P12,148,255 from 2017 to 2022; and Mt. Sinai, P2,580,000 in 2013, computed based on the MGB-issued OTPs. The Provincial Treasurer’s Office has yet to compute the unpaid RPTs of Verum and Global, which operate the MPSA of Nickelace.