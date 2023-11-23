DTI taps foreigners to train Pinoys in IT

THE secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the government agency is working with venture capitalists from Silicon Valley, California, to train Filipinos in information technology (IT).

“Yun ang isang aspiration ko: to have a training platform online, kasi digital skills ang karamihang kailangan natin. Meron na kaming nakausap sa Silicon Valley: mga venture capitalists,” Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual told reporters on the sidelines of a conference held in Makati City last Wednesday.

Pascual said the agency is aiming to launch the platform next year “to be able to provide the skills needed by some jobs that are not being filled right now.”

“We’ll work on it from now until early next year,” the Trade chief said. He added that while they want to roll it out as soon as “within early part” of next year, there will still be hiccups since this would be the first time that it’s going to be done.

So far, Pascual said the DTI is the only one involved in this initiative.

But, he added, “we might bring in the DICT [Department of Information and Communications Technology] kung kailangan ng connectivity and the DOLE [Department of Labor and Employment], which is our partner for job acceleration projects.”

Other deals

PASCUAL added Trade officials also signed an agreement last Tuesday “as part of the commitment of ‘plug-and-play’ on skills development.”

He said the DTI also signed a job acceleration partnership with a Singaporean company wherein “part of the partnership is skills development as well.”

Meanwhile, last week, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) released the guidelines on Republic Act (RA) 11927 (Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act).

The implementing rules and regulations (IRR) released by the Neda tasked the Inter-Agency Council to establish a “centralized web portal” for all related training, skills development, certification, and scholarship programs to allow access by all workers who are qualified and willing to undergo upskilling or acquire new skills in digital technology. The IAC is composed of the Neda, the DOLE, the DTI, the DICT, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Rule 8 of the IRR noted that the IAC shall establish the centralized online portal that will contain: training and skills development programs; certification; and, scholarship programs. Moreover, the IAC in collaboration with DICT must “create, operationalize, provide free access to and manage the portal.”

The guidelines also tapped the IAC and the DICT to issue detailed guidelines to manage and implement the portal, among others.

The DICT shall fund and create the portal, for and on behalf of the IAC, and shall render assistance to the IAC as far as technical requirements on the portal are concerned, the IRR noted.