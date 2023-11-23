DFA talks to ‘governments’ on 17 OFWs held in Yemen

THE Department of Foreign Affairs is speaking with “governments” to find ways to release the 17 Filipino seafarers taken on board the besieged Japanese car carrier in Yemen.

“We have been making diplomatic representations with governments,” DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said.

On November 19, Houthi-Yemeni naval forces seized the car and truck carrier Galaxy Leader as it was passing through the Red Sea. There are 25 crew on board – 17 are Filipinos while the rest are Bulgarian, Ukrainian, Green and Mexican.

Manila did not mention the governments which it has been speaking to.

Iran-backed Houthi insurgents now control Yemen’s capital Sanaa.

The Philippines has diplomatic relations with Yemen, but recognized and accredited in the Saudi-backed rival government based in Aden.

The DFA said the Department of Migrant Workers has the “primary jurisdiction” over assistance cases involving seafarers.

“But there is an all-of-government approach and various government agencies are meeting and working together on this. We assure the public that everything is being done to get our seafarers back safely,” Daza said.

Yemen foreign ministry condemns the attack the foreign ministry of the Saudi-backed government has condemned the Houthis’ seizure of Galaxy Leader and the 25 seafarers.

It called the attack “maritime piracy” and “terrorist acts.”

“These terrorist acts launched by the Houthi militias on behalf of the Iranian regime would deepen the humanitarian crisis for the Yemeni people, and double the economic burdens, insurance and sea freight costs on ships heading to Yemeni ports,” the Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement.

The foreign ministry called on countries surrounding the Red Sea to “take urgent action to confront this Iranian tampering with the security of the region and freedom of navigation in one of the most important trade lanes in the world.”

It blamed the international community for “abandoning its responsibilities to deter these rogue militias.”

The DMW said it was alerted to the seizure of a marine vessel in the Red Sea by Yemeni Houthi rebels, resulting in the hostage-taking of its entire crew of 25 members. Among them, 17 are Filipino seafarers.

“The DMW is deeply concerned about this unfortunate incident and has communicated with and assured all the families of the seafarers of our fullest support and assistance. As per records of the department, there are 17 Filipino seafarers listed as crew members of the vessel,” the agency said.

“We are currently working with the Department of Foreign Affairs, as well as officials of the registered shipping and manning agency of the vessel, to monitor the safety and well-being of the 17 Filipino seafarers onboard the ship and to bring them home safely,” it added.

“The DMW shall provide information with respect to developments as they unfold. Let us keep praying for the safety and well-being of our Filipino seafarers,” said the DMW. With Jovee Marie N. Dela Cruz

Image credits: PNA





