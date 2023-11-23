DFA suspends accepting first-time passport applicants in malls

ARE you a first-time passport applicant and has scheduled appointment at a mall? Read this.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has suspended accepting passport applications of new or first-time applicants in all Temporary Off-Site Passport Services (TOPS) which are all in the malls.

The DFA announced this Wednesday, but the effectivity started Tuesday (November 21, 2023) and will last “until further notice.”

New applicants in 20 TOPS in the malls in Metro Manila and key cities in the provinces by the new passport regulation.

New passport applicants who have already secured bookings to any of these TOPS sites should proceed to the Consular Office supervising the TOPS. They will be accommodated from November 21, 2023 to December 21, 2023.

“TOPS applicants are instructed to follow the same time slot of their appointment,” the DFA said.

New applicants who have secured their appointment in TOPS in Metro may not have difficulty transferring to the supervising consular office.

But there are TOPS in provinces whose supervising COs are quite far and may cause inconvenience to applicants. These include the TOPS in SM Olongapo City and Robinsons San Pedro in Laguna. First-time applicants who applied online in Olongapo TOPS are now required to go to DFA San Fernando, Pampanga instead, while Laguna residents who applied at San Pedro TOPS should proceed to Alabang.

Asked why the sudden change in accepting application, DFA Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Adel Cruz replied, “Simply for better supervision.”

TOPS will still be open but will only accommodate and process passport renewal applications.

The following are the affected TOPS and the corresponding Consular Office supervising them:

Metro Manila – North

SM North Edsa  NCR East in SM Megamall

Robinsons Magnolia -> NCR Northeast in Ali Mall

Robinsons Novaliches (beside LTO)  NCR North in Robinsons Novaliches (Lingkod Pinoy Center Bldg B)

Metro Manila – South

Robinsons Las Pinas DFA NCR South in Alabang Town Center

SM Mall of Asia  DFA Aseana

SM City Sucat  DFA Aseana

Metro Manila – West

SM Manila (East Wing)  DFA West in SM City Manila

Metro Manila – East

Uptown Mall  DFA Aseana

Luzon

SM Masinag (Antipolo)  DFA Consular Office in SM Cherry Fooderama Antipolo

SM Downtown Olongapo  DFA CO San Fernando, Pampanga

Robinsons Galleria South, San Pedro, Laguna  NCR South Alabang

Robinsons Lipa  DFA CO Lipa

Robinsons Starmills, San Fernando, Pampanga  DFA CO San Fernando, Pampanga

Robinsons Angeles  DFA Co Angeles in SM City Clark

Robinsons Malolos  DFA CO Malolos in Xentro Mall

Visayas

SM Seaside, Cebu City  DFA CO Cebu in Pacific Mall-Metro Mandaue

Robinsons Iloilo (Mall Expansion)  DFA CO Iloilo in Robinsons Iloilo

Robinsons Bacolod  DFA CO Bacolod in Robinsons Bacolod

Mindanao

SM Lanang Premier Davao  DFA CO Davao in SM City Davao

SM Downtown Premier, Cagayan de Oro (4th floor)  DFA CO in CDO, SM Downtown Premier (5th floor)



Affected passport applicants may email the DFA Aseana passportconcerns@dfa.gov.ph or oca.concerns@dfa.gov.ph.

Image credits: DFA





