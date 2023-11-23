Consolidation of PUV franchises non-negotiable, says DOTr chief

DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime J. Bautista is firm on the consolidation of the franchises of public utility vehicles (PUVs), saying that it is “non-negotiable.”

“One very important issue that is non-negotiable is industry consolidation because we really need the players to consolidate into cooperatives or corporation,”he said.

On Monday, transport group Piston held a three-day strike to protest the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Manibela, another transport group, joined the protest on Wednesday and has started its own transport holiday.

“Sabi ko nga hindi namin pwedeng pagbigyan yung ayaw nilang magconsolidate. Sa tingin namin [As I said, we cannot grant their demand not to consolidate. In our view] this is an important component of PUVMP,” Bautista said.

Under the PUVMP, drivers and operators are required to consolidate their individual franchises into a corporation or a cooperative.

The goal is to enable them to gain access to business loans, which they may use to modernize their units.

Piston is also demanding an extension of the validity of PUV franchises to five years.

“[Their other demands]—for example, the 5-year franchise—when the vehicles are new, we really can grant them a franchise,” Bautista noted.

Piston also questioned the inability of PUV drivers to avail themselves of fuel subsidy while the vehicle franchise is being transferred.

Bautista explained that PUV drivers and operators must only show valid documents of the franchise’s transfer to avail of the subsidy.

“One issue is yung pagbabayad ng fuel subsidy. Yung subsidy mababayaran dun sa registered owner and one of the issue daw ay naibenta na sa kanila [yung franchise] pero di pa nalilipat yung franchise, di pa makukuha yung subsidy,” he said.

[One issue is the payout of fuel subsidy. That subsidy is to be paid to the registered owner, and one of the issues is that they have already been sold the franchise, but it has not yet been transferred; then the subsidy cannot be received yet]

He added: “Sabi nga namin kung maipapakita yung documents ay tama, kahit di pa natatransfer yung franchise ibibigay namin sa kanila yung fuel subsidy [If they can show the documents are correct, even if the franchise has not been transferred, we can give them the fuel subsidy].”

Bautista maintained that DOTr has the support of various transport groups, adding that his office is open for dialogue.

“Napakaraming grupo na sumusuporta sa ating programa. Ready kami makipag-usap anytime sa kanila. Ang aking opisina ay handang makipag-usap kung kanino man at handa tayong makipag dayalogo [So many groups support the program. We are willing to talk to them. Our office is open to any one seeking a dialogue],” he said.