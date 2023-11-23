Comelec eyes leasing voting machines with better features for 2025

THE Commission on Elections plans to lease modern election voting machines with new, better features for the 2025 midterm elections.

The old practice of buying machines per elections will only end up with outdated equipment at the warehouse, and given the development of technology, the “good strategy” is leasing poll machines, said Comelec Chairman George Garcia on Wednesday.

“Hindi tama ang strategy na bumili ka ng makina. Ang tamang strategy ay mag-lease ka ng mga machines. Huwag kang mangolekta kasi i-m-maintain mo, i-w-warehouse mo, and at the same time, ang technology ay nagbabago at napakahirap i-upgrade,” said Garcia.

[Buying machines is not the right strategy. The right strategy is to lease machines. Do not collect because you will maintain it, warehouse it, and at the same time, technology is changing and it is hard to upgrade].

He added that the cost of buying new machines and stocking them in a warehouse is more expensive than leasing.

“Sayang ‘yung perang ginastos natin sa pagbili ng mga makina (The money we used to buy machines is a waste),” Garcia said at a PARTICIPATE event titled ‘Events on Political Party Institutionalization and the 2025 National and Local Elections.’

There are two scheduled elections in 2025: the May midterm National and Local Elections (NLE), and the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in December.

New, better features

Comelec is now starting with the procurement process of the machines, and so far, three bidders have “signified their intention to participate” in the bidding, said Garcia.

Among the poll body’s “strategy” for the next elections is to “bundle all other collaterals” for the procurement. This “bundle” buying means the poll machine company will be in-charge of handling the software, hardware, and “other collaterals” such as the paper and printing of ballots, making of ballot boxes, among others.

They will, however, “unbundle” the transmission of the poll results. Telecommunication companies will communicate directly with Comelec, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) “should be a party to that particular contract.”

In addition, Garcia said they are on the lookout for machines with the following features: a 13-inch screen for voters to verify their votes; a speedy transmission that will immediately count the casted votes; and a machine that will automatically correct mistakes committed by voters.

Lastly, the ideal machine for Garcia should allow watchers, political parties, and candidates to view all ballot images at the end of the counting of votes.

The poll body has allocated around P19.8 billion for the machines.

“We would like to be as transparent as possible,” said Garcia.

Budget a problem

Despite the “good strategy” to lease voting machines with better features, Garcia noted that the budget is still a “problem” since the House of Representatives slashed their 2024 budget by P17.4 million.

As a result, the poll body has “no choice” but to reduce the number of voting precincts despite the 71 million projected number of registered voters in 2025. As of this writing, there are 68 million voters in the country. This is an expected increase of at least 3 million additional voters.

The number of precincts should be around 128,000, but given the budget, Comelec has “no choice” but to minimize the number of precincts by 110,000.

Since September, Garcia has appealed to the House of Representatives to restore “at least” P5 billion.

Eventually, the Senate granted the poll body on Monday an additional P500 million for next year’s budget in preparation for the elections scheduled in 2025. Senator Imee Marcos said the additional budget given to Comelec will be used for the procurement of materials, the IT systems, among others. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/11/22/comelec-gets-p500-million-more-for-2024-eve-of-election-year/)

The budget provided by the Senate will only cover the 2025 midterm polls, said Garcia.