Century Properties enters hospitality sector

ANTONIO-led Century Properties Group Inc. (PSE: CPG) announced the launch of its 152-room Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua, the company’s first foray into the hospitality sector.

“The opening of Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua underlines our long-term commitment to expand our portfolio in the Philippines. Novotel’s relaxed and lively atmosphere resonates with our guests, we are delighted to offer the second Novotel address for travellers, long-staying guests and locals to work, play and relax,” Garth Simmons, CEO of Accor’s Premium, Midscale and Economy Division in Asia said.

“With the renewed interest for travel globally. having Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua to host travelers will further boost the Philippine government’s push to bolster the tourism industry,” Marco R. Antonio, CPG’s president and CEO, said.

Antonio said what differentiates CPG’s Novotel is on the size of the rooms, which is much bigger than those in Novotel of the Araneta in Cubao.

He said this is only the start of CPG’s foray into the hospitality sector. He declined to name the company’s future projects.

The hotel features 152 rooms and suites. The 31 square meter standard rooms are equipped with an ample workspace, are perfect for corporate travellers.

For families and long-staying guests, it offers suites that range from a 45-square meter (sqm) deluxe suite, a 75-sqm superior suite and a 91-sqm premier suite, with a 180-degree view of the city through its curved floor-to-ceiling window.

All suites come with spacious working, living, and dining areas, as well as a kitchen equipped with a microwave, Nespresso machine, induction cooker, cooking equipment and cutlery, the company said.

The property is located in an area bordering Makati on Coronado Street in Mandaluyong City.

The hotel has an infinity swimming pool in the sixth floor and a lobby lounge in the 21st floor, where guests can acquire a panoramic view of the cities with drinks and snacks by day and city lights at night.

“The perfect time to visit and have a picture of this spot is during the golden hour when the skyscrapers embrace the rich color of gold,” the company claims.