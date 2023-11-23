Borrow from China?

The global financial center has shifted around the world for several thousand years, usually in a westward direction. There were two common denominators to the movement regardless if it was short or long geographic spurts or how long that financial center lasted.

The commonality was that the location of the money centers followed global trade and local/regional geopolitical stability. China was always large and economically diverse enough to be its own money center. But globally, things took off with the “Silk Road” trade and because of that trade, India became the money hub acting as the trade broker between West and East.

Once the trade caravans left for Europe, Constantinople became wealthy but it was Venice with its shipping fleets and “banking” families that took a piece of the action on everything that went into the continent.

Venice to Vienna, and Berlin to London where the money center lasted for centuries on the back of London’s global colonization and dominance of world trade.

The myth still exists that Britannia rules the world, but New York gained the title beginning with the end of World War One. Its position only solidified with the wartime destruction of Europe and much of Asia and the world choosing to use the US dollar as the reserve currency while depending on the American consumer to drive both individual, national and the global economy.

As the Japanese economy boomed in the 1970s due to a “cheap” yen and massive exports to the USA, Tokyo was well on its way to becoming the money center. In 1989, Shintaro Ishihara, the then Minister of Transport, wrote an essay—that became a book —“The Japan That Can Say No: Why Japan Will Be First Among Equals.” He stated among other ideas that: the world depends on Japanese technology and they should use that superiority as a negotiating weapon, Japan should end the US-Japan security pact, and American business focuses too much on short-term profits.

Note that the Tokyo stock market peaked in December 1989 and has yet to retrace to that level after three decades and the peak was generally caused by Japanese insurance companies, banks, and businesses looking for short-term stock market profits. Further, the US doubled its government debt from 1982 to 1990. And the Japanese ignored two “dengue mosquitos” buzzing around: South Korea and Taiwan that eroded Japan’s US exports.

New York has remained the money capital because the world holds too much US dollar-denominated debt and too many US dollars. There had better been some Chinese domestic game plan for Covid because the virus lockdowns killed Beijing’s shot as The Money Center. China has been the long-time holder of the global “Pain in the Ass Award”—and the US is the very close “First Runner-Up.”

But like the rich ‘Tito’ that looks at the young nieces too long at the family gatherings, we are more cooperative with those that hold The Money. On one hand, “China is debt-trapping poor countries” and on the other, “China is breaking the US dollar. Good!” Are you sure you can think both ways?

Ever since it got its butt kicked in the Korean War, China has tried to be much more subtle. And its saber rattling over Taiwan sort of hides it’s behind the scenes actions. Debt-trapping is a reality in some cases. But renminbi trade deals with Brazil will not dislodge the US dollar. The following strategy will.

This is one example. About 40 percent of public debt is external in sub-Saharan Africa and over 60 percent of that debt is in US dollars for most countries. Kenya’s foreign debt is US$36 billion, $6 billion of which needed to be paid in US dollars.

China owns $850 billion of US government debt. It could easily, without disturbing the global debt market, sell $10 billion for cash, loan Kenya $10 billion to be repaid in renminbi, and use Kenya’s natural resources or infrastructure projects as loan collateral.

Colombia’s national government debt is US$200 billion with $60 billion payable in dollars. Again, China sells US government debt and loans the money to Colombia, the loan being payable in renminbi.

No longer is China debt-trapping any country in any way. China is only asking—like local banks often do—if you would like to transfer your credit card balance to them at a lower interest rate while building their own customer base. And maybe you get a free umbrella.

Could it happen here? Yes. Philippine public sector foreign debt denominated in US dollars accounts for 70 percent of total longer-term debt primarily because of Covid borrowing. But the Filipino private corporate sector US dollar debt short- and longer-term accounts for about 90 percent of its foreign debt.

