BIR files 15 criminal cases vs traders of ‘ghost receipts’

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed last Wednesday 15 criminal cases against buyers and sellers of “ghost receipts” with an estimated total tax liability of P1.8 billion.

The BIR filed the criminal charges against 69 respondents, composed of corporations, corporate officers and accountants before the Department of Justice.

The charges are made under the bureau’s “Run After Fake Transactions Task Force” that has been one of its cornerstone programs in boosting its revenue collection efforts.

“The sale and use of ‘ghost receipts’ is a tax-evasion scheme of the highest order,” BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. said. “The BIR is committed to filing civil and criminal charges against all corporations, corporate officers, and accountants involved in this syndicate.”

Lumagui added the BIR is “already preparing the next set of criminal cases.”

A statement issued by the BIR read that the nature of the businesses of the firms involved in the recent filing were construction and hardware, marketing of goods, equipment, office supplies, automotive oils, trading of metals, contractor electrical and mechanical systems, hotel, and food services.

Lumagui identified one of the firms as “Gilmarc Construction” that, he said, had transactions involving ghost receipts amounting to P600 million.

“This shows the magnitude of this syndicate because it covers an array of industries,” the BIR added.

The BIR said the buyers and sellers of fake receipts violated the following Sections of the National Internal Revenue Code: 254 (Tax Evasion); 255 (Failure to Supply Correct and Accurate Information in the Income Tax Return and Value-Added Tax Return); 267 (Perjury); and, 257 (Making False Records or Report).

The BIR has been aggressive in purging the use of fake receipts in the domestic market as it has estimated that the national government lost at least P370 billion from fake transactions involving legitimate businesses purchasing fictitious receipts to slash their income taxes and VAT obligations.

The BIR earlier disclosed that P1.3-trillion worth of fake receipts have been issued in the country at least in the past two decades. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/03/%E2%82%A71-3-t-worth-of-fake-receipts-issued-in-past-20-years-bir/ )

The BIR explained that it computed the lost revenues from fake receipts using the combined income tax rate of 25 percent and the 12-percent value added tax (VAT) that the firms evaded by using the unscrupulous scheme.