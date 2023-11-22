Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour back in Nuvali’s world-class courts

ALL roads lead to Nuvali starting November 30 for the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour (BPT) Challenge that gathers the world’s elite players for five days in the country’s new beach volleyball mecca in the City of Santa Rosa.

Elite teams from more than 30 countries bannered by men’s world No. 1 Norway and women’s top-ranked Brazil will strut their stuff on Nuvali’s newly-minted five FIVB-standard sand courts before an anticipated Filipino crowd for one of the toughest world beach volleyball tournaments to be staged on Philippine soil by Ayala Land Inc., City of Santa Rosa and the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.

“Nuvali is the future of beach volleyball and it starts with the BPT Challenge,” PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara told the event’s press launch on Wednesday at the Philippine Sports Commission Conference Hall in Manila.

With Suzara were Ayala Land vice president May Rodriguez and Estate Development head Mark Manundo, PNVF secretary-general Donaldo Caringal, PSC commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo and members of the national beach volleyball teams.

“We are happy to welcome our national athletes and thankful to the PNVF for hosting such beautiful event,” Rodriguez said. “There’re a lot of preparation to enjoy the upcoming events and we’re very excited.”

The Philippine team under Brazilian coach Joao Luciano Kiodai and Mayi Molit-Pochina is composed of men’s pairs Ran Abdilla and Jaron Requinton, James Buytrago and Rancel Varga, and Alche Gupiteo and Anthony Arbasto, and women’s tandems Gen Eslapor and Dij Rodriguez and newbie Sofia Pagara and Khylem Progella.

Fancied top teams USA, Australia, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Germany, Czech Republic and Poland are also in the fray with host Philippines vowing to give a run for their own money at home.

Stalwarts from France, England, Portugal, China, Chile, Austria, Lithuania, Estonia, Switzerland, Oman, Thailand, Latvia, Japan, New Zealand, Israel, Spain, Turkey, Gambia, Morocco, Malaysia, Finland, Slovenia, Ukraine and Slovakia are also out to stamp their class.

The BPT—which has Mikasa, Senoh and the PSC, Pinay In Action and Smart as gold sponsors—ends December 4.

This time, the BPT Philippine leg with PLDT, Gatorade, Maynilad, Rebisco, Ayala Malls, Department of Tourism, CBPI, Club Laiya, Foton as bronze sports, is tipped to be a stage for way tougher competition.

The BPT is an international tourney that brings top teams in women’s and men’s beach volleyball organized by the Volleyball World, the same institution hosting the prominent Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

Aside from the tourney, the BPT which is an inclusive event for all ages brings an entertainment spice that offers an all-in-one sport, music and food vibes for an interactive fan fast and the beach lifestyle within a single venue space over a period of four days.

Only 16 teams based on the world rankings are in so far in the 24-team main draw of the tournament with the final eight squads coming from the expected tough qualification, which will feature 32 teams each from both the men’s and women’s division.

The Philippine leg of the BPT is the last tournament before the finals on Dec. 6 to 9 in Doha, Qatar after thrilling stops through 16 legs in Mexico, Brazil, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Latvia, Portugal, France, India, China and Thailand.

But more than making it to the BPT finals, the top teams are also duking out for the much-needed points to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The BPT is only the latest world-class tourney hosted by the PNVF after bringing home the VNL for two straight years much to the delight of the volleyball-loving Filipino crowd.