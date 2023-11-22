Vista Land starts ₱10B bond offer

PROPERTY developer Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc. has set the price of its interest rate for its peso-denominated fixed-rate bonds.

In its disclosure, rates were set at 7.5426 percent for its paper with a tenor of three years, due December 2026 Series F and at 7.6886 percent for its debt with a tenor of five years, due December 2028 Series G.

The company said the Securities and Exchange Commission has already issued the Certificate of Permit to Offer Securities for Sale in relation to the offer, sale, and issuance by the Company fixed rate bonds consisting of P6 billion worth, with an oversubscription option of up to P4 billion.

The said offering is the the first tranche of the P35 billion worth of fixed rate bonds, which was registered under shelf registration.

The bonds will be offered from November 21 to 29, 2023 through China Bank Capital Corp., SB Capital Investment Corp. and Union Bank of the Philippines, acting as the joint issue managers, joint lead underwriters and joint bookrunners.

Picazo Buyco Tan Fider and Santos is acting as counsel to the company while Romulo Mabanta Buenaventura Sayoc and delos Angeles is acting as counsel to the joint lead underwriters and joint bookrunners.

The bonds are set to be issued on December 6, 2023.

Shares of Vista Land closed on Tuesday at P1.66 apiece.

Vista Land earlier said its income for the nine months of the year was up 70 percent to P8.21 billion from last year’s P4.82 billion.

As of the end of the third quarter, the company has launched 27 projects with an estimated project value of about P40 billion.

“We are delighted with our results, as we remain optimistic with the industry for the rest of the year with the strong GDP (gross domestic product) growth of 5.9 percent coupled with sustained growth in overseas Filipino remittance and revenge spending from consumers, all of which contributed to the positive performance of the group,” Vista Land Chairman Manuel B. Villar Jr. said. He said the company has been launching more project this year which was a factor in the 10 percent growth in its reservation sales to P53.1 billion for the period.