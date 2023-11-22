Upbeat on modular reactors, Meralco says ‘stars aligned’ with ‘123’ signing

OFFICIALS of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) conveyed a positive outlook on the development of micro modular reactors (MMR) in the Philippines.

“The stars were aligned with the signing of the 123 agreement with the US government, and also the House Bill which is now with the Senate,” said Meralco Executive Vice President Ronnie Aperocho.

Meralco has tapped US-based nuclear developer Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp. (USNC) to conduct a prefeasibility study for the potential deployment of one or more MMR energy systems in the 14 pre-identified areas cited by the Department of Energy (DOE). The agreement builds on the partnership between the two companies announced in August.

“We are aligning with the plan of the DOE, which is looking at 14 areas. It’s better to follow what the DOE will say. Work has started. The pre-feasibility has started. It will take four months. I think if we can complete it much earlier than the four months schedule then that would be great. After that, we have to decide on what to do next, but most definitely, it’s a full-study,” said Aperocho.

The 123 agreement, meanwhile, lays the legal framework for potential nuclear power projects with US providers. It aims to facilitate Philippine-US cooperation in the safe and secure use of nuclear energy taking into full account the standards and safeguards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as in accordance with respective national laws, international agreements, and regulations.

Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Raphael Lotilla signed the Agreement on behalf of the Philippines as Chair of the Philippine Nuclear Energy Program Inter-Agency Committee (Nepiac) while Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken signed on behalf of the US.

Upon entry into force, the 123 Agreement will allow the transfer of information, nuclear material, equipment, and components directly between the Philippines and the US or through persons authorized by their respective authorities to engage in transfer activities, which will support potential nuclear power projects with US providers. The Agreement will likewise pave the way for streamlining the licensing requirements for the private sector with respect to investments on nuclear-related intangible transfers of technology (ITT).

Meralco Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said the MMR could be deployed in Island provinces and cities. “You could disperse the deployment of modular technology in an archipelago like the Philippines so you don’t have to build conventional power plants that are big to achieve economies of scale,” said Pangilinan, adding that the firm has discussed with USNC “whether we could buy a modular plant proof of concept here which we could employ.”

The negotiations for the 123 Agreement, which took about seven months, were led by DOE Undersecretary Sharon S. Garin for the Philippine side and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Ann Ganzer for the US side. Other members of the Philippine Negotiating Team are the Department of Foreign Affairs-Office of American Affairs, Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Nuclear Research Institute, Department of Trade and Industry-Strategic Trade Management Office, and the Department of Justice. The US Negotiating Team included representatives from the US-DOE National Nuclear Security Administration, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and the US Embassy in Manila.