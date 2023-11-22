TNT routs undermanned Terrafirma squad

COACH Jojo Lastimosa and TNT Tropang Giga caught an injury-ravaged Terrafirma squad off guard, crushing them with a lopsided 133-93 win in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Without leading scorer Juami Tiongson due to fever, import Thomas de Thaey because of groin strain and rookie Kemark Cariño because of flu, the Tropang Giga easily cruised to second straight victory for a 2-1 slate tying NorthPort, Meralco and Phoenix with similar win-loss record.

“We just found out that Juami and their import won’t be playing. I told them for a team you can beat and a weaker team they usually stay with you in the first two quarters,” Lastimosa said. “So, I just reminded the players to be patient and we don’t have to win by 20.”

Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson erupted for 37 points, grabbed six rebounds and issued six assists in just first 37 minutes of action while Calvin Oftana had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Jayson Castro added 15 points and rookie Henry Galinato had 15 points for TNT.

The Tropang Giga uncorked a blazing 41-16 bomb in the third quarter to race to an insurmountable 99-71 lead bridging to the fourth quarter where they established their biggest advantage, 128-88, before the final buzzer sounded.

2007 Season Most Valuable Player Kelly Williams chipped in 13 points, 11 in the third period, also for the Tropang Giga.

Javi Gomez de Liaño led the Dyip with 16 points while Isaac Go had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Top overall pick Stephen Holt displayed an all-around performance of 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists also for Terrafirma.

Terrafirma, however, dropped to 2-2 win-loss record.

The Dyip stayed in jabbing distance in the first half, 55-58, behind Go, Holt and de Liaño, before the Tropang Giga delivered the crushing blows in the final 24 minutes of action.