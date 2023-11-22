Terrafirma rides on Javi’s back, earns Player of the Week citation 

TERRAFIRMA is off to a fast start in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup and Javi Gomez De Liano has something to do with it.

The sophomore wingman is answering the call for the Dyip early this season as he helped the team score its first back-to-back win in a long while opposite Blackwater and NLEX.

In particular, he was red-hot against the Road Warriors whom he torched for a career-high 31 points in a thrilling 113-112 victory at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Gomez de Liano was 10-of-15 from the floor, including four from beyond the arc as the Dyip overcame a 16-point deficit to nip NLEX.

His effort raised Terrafirma’s record to 2-1 and earned him the nod as the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Nov. 15 to 12.

During the stretch, which also saw the Dyip score a 97-87 win over Blackwater, the 6-foot-3 product of University of the Philippines averaged 24 points per game. 5.0 rebound, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals.

Against the Bossing, he finished with 17 points and five rebounds, while going 3-of-4 from downtown.

In two games, he averaged a high 58 percent shooting from three-point range, making 7-of-12 of his shots.

Gomez de Liano was crowded out for the weekly honor handed out by the men and women who cover the PBA beat, by Terrafirma teammate Juami Tiongson, the Magnolia trio of Mark Barroca, Jio Jalalon, and Paul Lee, and the duo of Jason Perkins and Tyler Tio of Phoenix.