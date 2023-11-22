Take everyday activities to the next level with the realme 11 Series

Score incredible deals on realme 11 Series during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale on Shopee!

Manila – Following the successful launch of the realme 11 that finally completes the lineup, each smartphone from the realme 11 Series allows users to perfectly enhance everyday moments. Packed with powerful and innovative features, users can maximize their productivity when it comes to creating content, gaming, or just about anything they put their mind into.

Here are some ways to level up usual activities with the realme 11 Series:

Content Creation

An ongoing trend in social media is creating fun dance trends on TikTok, and with the realme 11 Pro+ 5G, creating content can be done effortlessly and easily. For all those who want professional-level videos, the realme 11 Pro+ 5G is the recommended phone to use. Its 200MP SuperZoom, 32MP Selfie Camera, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) can help users avoid unnecessary shakes when shooting videos.

Another growing trend on social media is creating accounts for pets on Instagram and showing off their unique personalities. Fur parents can enjoy documenting adorable moments of their pets using the realme 11 Pro+ 5G.

Playing games

For casual and avid gamers looking for high, consistent performance, the new realme 11 has the powerful MediaTek Helio G99 processor. Play everything from arcade games, RPGs, MMOs, and MOBA through this dedicated gaming processor boasting flagship-tier power efficiency with its 6nm architecture along with a powerful ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. All these features combined leave no room for any lags and dropped frames, ensuring top gaming performance every time. The realme 11 also comes at an affordable price, allowing all gamers to experience flagship specs without the extra expense.

Working on-the-go

With hybrid setups becoming a mainstay for most people, a reliable device is needed for multitasking and efficiently finishing tasks in any situation or environment. May it be in transit or while working outside from the office, the realme 11 Pro 5G is the perfect phone for the digital nomad. It includes massive memory, providing 16GB Total RAM with up to 8GB Dynamic RAM Expansion that is capable of handling large files and documents. To complement this, a 67W SUPERVOOC charging system allows ultra-fast charging needed for those back-to-back calls and presentations.

Going Out on Trips with Friends

Capturing moments while going out on trips with friends is essential. With the realme 11 Pro+ 5G and its 200MP OIS Camera plus 100W SUPERVOOC charging system, explore places like La Union and Siargao with full confidence knowing that every single moment can be recorded with ease. Take detailed photos even from a distance with the realme 11 Pro+ 5G, thanks to its 4x In-Sensor Zoom which allows for closer shots without sacrificing quality.

Experience an elevated digital life with the realme 11 Series without breaking the bank

Catch the realme Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale on Shopee happening on November 24-29, and score the realme 11 Series at a discounted price.

Item SRP Discounted Checkout Price realme 11 (8GB+256GB) PHP 13,999 PHP 10,799 realme 11 Pro 5G (8GB+256GB) PHP 19,999 PHP 16,299 realme 11 Pro+ 5G (12GB+512GB) PHP 24,999 PHP 21,299

For those who are eyeing other smartphones aside from the realme 11 Series, the realme C33 (4GB+64GB) and realme 9 Pro 5G (8GB+128GB) along with other select realme devices will also be available at a discounted price during the sale campaign duration.

Stay updated on the latest updates and news about realme. Follow the realme PH Facebook page at http://facebook.com/realmePhilippines or visit the official realme website at https://www.realme.com/ph/.