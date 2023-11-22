Sweet & Savory Treats for the holidays from Eastwood Richmonde Hotel

The season for yummy pleasures and delectable delights is here and Eastwood Richmonde Hotel’s kitchen team has created an assortment of lip-smacking baked goodies and holiday-flavored hams to add to the Christmas feasts and to gift to family and friends.

Certified all-time bestsellers, Richmonde’s signature pastries make great snacks, desserts, and stocking stuffers! The oversized classic ensaymada (PhP 215/pc) and ube ensaymada (PhP 245/pc) give the perfect touch and taste of nostalgia with their soft bread, whipped butter, and overflowing cheese toppings. For servings that are easier to share, there are mini ensaymadas in boxes of 6 (plain, PhP 245; ube, PhP 275) and boxes of 12 (plain, PhP 490; ube. PhP 550). Not to be missed are this year’s special Christmas variants—quezo de bola ensaymada (PhP 295/pc) and tablea ensaymada (PhP 395/pc). Another favorite is the super moist but not so sweet Richmonde chocolate cake which comes in 4” (PhP 255) and 8” (PhP 765) sizes.

Richmonde’s Signature Ensaymadas in mini versions

For the sweet tooth with a penchant for cakes, the strawberry matcha log cake (PhP 755), hazelnut tiramisu log cake (PhP 975), and milk chocolate pound cake (PhP 685) will be a welcome addition to the dessert items at the dinner table. Warm, freshly baked breads, on the other hand, make the perfect coffee pairing especially during cool December mornings and after dinner feasts. Specialty bread selections include chocolate chip banana bread (PhP 245), banana oat crumble loaf (PhP 395), and lemon loaf (PhP 645).

Cookies are easy gifts for anyone who likes bites of textured, doughy goodness. Among the cookie flavors to choose from which come in boxes of 3 are green tea matcha (PhP 295), milk chocolate (PhP 275), milk chocolate macadamia (PhP 315), and triple chocolate (PhP 255). There are also cookie nibblers for a sweet, snacky treat: black sesame butter nibblers (PhP 195/pack of 10) and sesame tuile (PhP 245/jar).

Other enticing and edible gift ideas from Richmonde include caramelized walnuts (PhP 485/jar), caramelized cashews (PhP 455/jar), and boxed white chocolate and dark chocolate pralines (from PhP 215). For loved ones and business contacts who have everything, make Christmas shopping a breeze and order Eastwood Richmonde’s Holiday Hampers of scrumptious delights with prices starting at only PhP 1,000.

Holiday hams for Christmas feasts. (L-R) Muscovado Ham, Beef Pastrami, Smoked Pork Ham & Chicken Cured Ham



Eastwood Richmonde makes serving traditional Christmas ham at home so easy with its takeaway selections. Order the 1.5kg muscovado ham (PhP 2,225), the 1.5kg smoked pork ham (PhP 2,355), the 1.2kg chicken cured ham (PhP 1,675), the 1.2kg Beef Pastrami (PhP 2,995), or the 300g sliced muscovado ham (PhP 575) and let the family relish their rich, sweet, and smoky tastes and savor some old-fashioned holiday feels with every bite.

Eastwood Richmonde Hotel’s holiday goodies are on display at the Lobby Lounge and are available for pickup and delivery within Metro Manila until January 7, 2024. A minimum lead time of 48 hours is required. Bulk orders for personal or corporate giveaways accepted. For orders and inquiries, call +632 8570 7777 or +63 917 821 0333. For deliveries, applicable fees will be charged and added to the total amount due. Other terms and conditions apply.