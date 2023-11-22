Surigao del Sur town gets Kadiwa grant to shore up food supply

Butuan City—The P3.8-million grant to the local government unit (LGU) of Carmen, Surigao del Sur is expected to boost the logistical support of the government in the production and marketing of farm products in the municipality, an official said Tuesday.

“The Carmen LGU will directly identify farmers’ cooperatives and associations in the town who will manage the delivery of farm products to the local markets,” Department of Agriculture-Caraga Region (DA-13) supervising agriculturist Marissa Garces said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Garces said the aid, released on Monday under DA’s Enhanced Kadiwa Financial Grant Assistant Program, will be specifically used in the procurement of two vehicles to transport farm and livestock products from the different farmers’ associations.

“The Enhanced Kadiwa Program would like to accelerate the transport of farm and livestock products of our farmers to the market centers,” Garces said, adding that the scheme would ensure the quality, safe, and affordable farm products and food to the markets.

As its contribution, the Carmen LGU is tasked with identifying a cooperative that will serve as a consolidator of all farm products from the farmers in the town.

Garces said the consolidator-cooperative will take charge of the marketing of the farm products to the different markets in the town at affordable prices.

“The concept of the Kadiwa Program is anchored on ensuring that the products of our farmers are given reasonable prices. At the same time, the public is also ensured that the products they buy, such as fruits, vegetables and livestock, are in good quality, safe and affordable,” she said.