Solon pitches Bicol Express rail line inclusion in MIF project list

A LAWMAKER has proposed that the revival of the Philippine National Railways’ (PNR) Bicol Express rail line be included on the list of 80 high-impact infrastructure projects that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has identified for financing through the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

Bicol Saro Partylist Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan said that transforming the Bicol Express into a modern railway system aligns with the President’s criteria for MIF financing, emphasizing “high rates of return and significant social and economic impact” for the Bicol Region and the broader South Luzon area.

The revival of the Bicol Express, or the South Long Haul Project, fits the President’s criteria for MIF financing of providing “high rates of return and significant social and economic impact” for its beneficiaries, according to Yamsuan.

The project, he noted, is also in sync with the MIF’s priority investment thrusts, which include tourism infrastructure, as outlined recently by newly appointed Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) president and chief executive officer Rafael Jose Consing Jr.

“We are hopeful that the President will include the revival of the Bicol Express in the list of 80 infrastructure projects that would be given an additional mode of financing through the Maharlika Investment Fund. The renaissance of the Bicol Express, which used to run from Manila to Albay, is a high-impact project that would greatly benefit the people of Bicol and the rest of South Luzon,” Yamsuan said.

The revival of this historic rail line could stimulate economic growth in South Luzon, generate numerous job and livelihood opportunities, and revitalize Bicol’s tourism industry, he stressed.

President Marcos, in his closing keynote address at the Philippine Economic Briefing in San Francisco, California, revealed that approximately 80 infrastructure projects have been earmarked as “financeable” through the MIF, promising high returns and substantial social and economic impact.

During the briefing, the President committed to enhancing the productivity of Filipino workers by providing them with an efficient and affordable transport system.

Yamsuan expressed his hope that Marcos’s commitment would extend to ensuring the affordability of the modernized Bicol Express for a broad spectrum of Filipinos once it is operational.

“Transforming the Bicol Express into a fast, efficient, and modern mode of transport should be affordable to workers, students, and other daily commuters. The goal of reviving the rail line should be two-pronged: it should be a modern, safe, fast, and comfortable way of traveling to and from Bicol, and at the same time, affordable to many Filipinos,” Yamsuan said.

The congressman is pushing for the implementation of Phase 1 of the DOTr’s South Long Haul project, which involves the reconstruction of the Bicol Express line from Banlic in Laguna to Daraga in Albay.

In a recent privilege speech, Yamsuan urged his peers to support the Bicol Express project as a testament to their commitment to championing development strategies that broaden access to opportunities and resources for all Filipinos.

Reviving the Bicol Express “will serve not only as an economic driver but as a powerful engine that would bridge communities and realize dreams while safeguarding the heritage of the Bicolanos,” Yamsuan said.

Among the benefits and opportunities from the project are: providing commuters with a fast, safe, affordable, and comfortable mode of transport going to and from Bicol; accelerating economic growth and creating more jobs and livelihood opportunities in the region; boosting tourism; and reducing the country’s carbon footprint.