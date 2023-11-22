Sen Pia: Enhance sports tourism

SENATOR Pia Cayetano urged the Department of Tourism (DOT) to develop a strong cooperation with sports associations to further enhance sports tourism in the country.

Cayetano cited the various international sports events that happened in the Philippines such as the FIBA World Cup, Men’s Volleyball Nations League, among others, during the early morning budget deliberation on Tuesday.

“The volleyball federation was extremely impressed that we didn’t have our own team but the Filipinos were all there supporting. Can you imagine how much tourism we could bring,” Cayetano said.

“We can improve this [sports tourism] if we have more cooperation between the sports associations and tourism and I know it’s already there but we can even enhance it further,” she added.