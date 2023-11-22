Position Paper on Philippine-China disputes in the West Philippine Sea

Submitted to the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, Committees on Foreign Relations, Public Works and Finance and Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, that are conducting public hearings on the West Philippine Sea by the International Law and Relations Society of the Philippines, an intellectual society composed of retired Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Reynato S. Puno, retired CG Admiral Joel S. Garcia, Dr. Melissa Loja, Prof. Romel Bagares and Atty. Al Soriano.

Part One

Last November 9, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported that “a Chinese ship again fired a water cannon to impede a routine resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre, the country’s military outpost on Ayungin (Second Tomas) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea xxx.” Consequently, the Philippines filed another diplomatic protest against China, the 58th in number. Again, the Chinese Coast Guard dismissed the protest claiming the waters of Ayungin Shoal belong to China. It warned that the Chinese Coast Guard “will continue to carry out law enforcement activities in the waters under China’s jurisdiction in accordance with the law, and resolutely safeguard China’s national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.”

The clash of actions between the Philippines and China is not expected to be settled in the near future. On the contrary, it is developing into another potential flash point on international peace and security as other states have started to take active sides in the controversy.

Our Congress is conducting public hearings to promulgate necessary legislations to protect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the Philippines in this dispute with China. With the intent of aiding in the crafting of these legislations, we are respectfully submitting this Position Paper to clarify the domestic and international laws on the matter.

This Position Paper addresses the following questions:

1. What is a military force? What is a law enforcement force? Is there a real distinction?

2. What is the legal significance of the distinction between a military force and a law enforcement force in the context of the territorial, maritime and resource disputes in the West Philippine Sea (WPS)?

3. What is the status of a coast guard in general? What is the status of the CCG? What about the Vietnamese Coast Guard (VCG) and the PCG?

4. Bearing in mind the nature of the CCG and PCG, are their law enforcement activities in the WPS transformed into military activities by the presence of the Philippine Navy (PN), US Navy (USN) and Chinese Navy (CN)?

4.1 Do the Mutual Defense Board (MDB) and Security Engagement Board (SEB) have legal authority to seek or allow the assistance of an armed or unarmed aircraft of the USN during a Philippine law enforcement activity in the WPS? What about in a military activity?

4.2 What are the legal and political implications of the prominent role of military forces in addressing disputes in the WPS?

5. What legal and non-military courses of action may the Philippines take to respond to the recent collision at sea and blockade by Chinese vessels against Philippine resupply vessels?

5.1 Was the collision an act of war?

5.2 Was the blocking maneuver an act of war?

6. Scenarios that can play out between the Philippines and China in their dispute in the WPS?

Part 1 of this Position Paper discusses what is a military force vis-à-vis a law enforcement force and their difference. Parts 2, 3 and 4 discuss in general the nature and significance of the distinction between military and law enforcement forces. Part 5 examines the important implications in municipal and international law of the distinction between military and law enforcement forces in the concrete context of the disputed territorial, maritime and air spaces in the South China Sea (SCS). Part 6 plays out the different actions that China and the Philippines may take against each other in view of their dispute especially in regard to the EEZ/CS being claimed by the Philippines in the WPS.

Legislative background

The foregoing questions regarding military engagement and law enforcement and the legal significance of their difference were engendered by statements made in two public hearings at the Philippine Senate.

First, during the public hearing of the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones on October 23, 2023, the discussion centered on the proposed provision in the maritime zones bill regarding countermeasures that the Philippines can take against China for the collision and blockade that took place in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal. The summary below is based on the official transcript of the hearing:

Starting at 34:43: the Department of Justice (DOJ) explained that draft Section 12 of the bill expressly recognizes the right of the Philippines to take counter-measures other than use of force against the flag state of any foreign vessel found to have violated the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in the Philippine EEZ as well as its archipelagic waters. The DOJ emphasized the appropriateness of such countermeasures as a response to incidents similar to that on October 23, 2023 when Chinese vessels rammed into and blockaded Philippine resupply vessels in the area of Ayungin Shoal.

Starting at 1:16:23: Senator Tolentino instructed that the bill expressly apply the provisions on maritime zones [and on countermeasures] to the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) and Bajo de Masinloc (BDM), including such features as Subi Reef and those occupied by foreign countries. Resource person Prof. Jay Batongbacal affirmed that the application of maritime zones to the offshore features will not violate international law and the Award in the South China Sea Arbitration. Foreign resource person Prof. Stuart Kaye (University of Wollongong) pointed out that such maritime zones may only be generated by normal baselines around the various features.

The legality of the proposed provisions is highly suspect. The proposed provisions appear to amend Presidential Decree 1596 as it will replace the boundaries enclosing the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG). They ascribe a full suite of maritime zones and air spaces to unnamed features being claimed by the Philippines, including those that are occupied by other states and those that have been declared by the Arbitral Tribunal in the South China Sea Arbitration to be mere low tide elevations. Moreover, the proposed provision on countermeasures would have contentious application to the personnel, vessels and aircraft of foreign military and law-enforcement forces in the maritime zones and air spaces of disputed features in the WPS, including those of the state currently in possession.

Second, during the public hearing of the Committee on National Defense and Security on September 12, 2023, the exchange of views between Senator Robin Padilla and Department of National Defense (DND) Undersecretary for Strategic Assessments and Planning Ignacio Madriaga and PCG Admiral Artemio Abu revolved around the role of military forces vis-à-vis law enforcement forces in the enforcement and defense of the rights of the Philippines in the WPS. There is no available official transcript of the exchange. With caution, the following unofficial and partial summary is adopted:

Starting at 54:25: Senator Padilla inquired whether on August 13, 2023 an aircraft of the United States Navy conducted fly-bys while BRP Cabra and BRP Sindangan of the PCG escorted a vessel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) that was transporting provisions for Philippine troops on board BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal.

Starting at 54:49 and 55:07: Undersecretary Madriaga confirmed the presence of a US Navy Poseidon aircraft during the re-supply and added that said presence was coordinated with the AFP through the Mutual Defense Board (MDB) and Security Engagement Board (SEB).

Starting at 55:16 and 55:46: Senator Padilla inquired whether the Philippines is already deploying its military forces, with the support of the US military, vis-a-vis the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) as a civilian/non-military force, and whether such deployment of military forces violates international law.

Starting at 55:54 and 1:01:22: Undersecretary Madriaga responded that it is the presence of the CCG in the Philippine exclusive economic zone that is illegal whereas the presence of the Philippine military and PCG as well as the US military in the Philippine EEZ is legal. Senator Padilla pointed out that there is no question about the legality of the presence of the Philippine military and PCG in our own EEZ. Rather, the question is whether the deployment of the Philippine military units in the WPS would constitute an act of war or an escalatory action given that these military units are engaged in functions relating to the conduct of warfare whereas the CCG, a non-military unit, is engaged only in police functions. Senator Padilla reminded the Committee that when the Philippines deployed the navy to Scarborough Shoal, China also deployed its naval forces, thereby causing a naval standoff.

Starting at 56:28, 58:37 and 1:00:40: Undersecretary Madriaga replied that no act of war was committed as no armed attack took place. Moreover, the deployment of the Philippine military and US navy was not escalatory as the CCG is also a military force, given that it is part of China’s People’s Liberation Army. Admiral Artemio Abu confirmed that the CCG is under the PLA.

The line of questioning of Senator Padilla presupposes a distinction between a military force and a law enforcement force. The responses of Undersecretary Madriaga and Admiral Abu appear to deny the distinction.

Part 1

What is a military force? What is a law enforcement force?

Is there a real difference?

We start with the basic proposition that there is a distinction between military forces and law enforcement forces. The distinction is based on the principle of posse comitatus. In the Philippines, the principle of posse comitatus is mandated by the Constitution, laws and case law. International conventions also recognize the distinction between military forces and law enforcement forces and their respective activities.

1.1 Posse comitatus

According to the principle of posse comitatus, a government may call upon its civilian citizens to assist in law enforcement but it “may not use any part of the armed forces to execute the laws,” except as provided by the Constitution or law. The prohibition generally covers situations in which civilians are subjected to regulatory, prescriptive or compulsory military power. While the grant of exception is a legislative function, the determination of the factual necessity for permissible military intervention in civilian affairs is an executive function.

1.2 Philippine Constitution, laws and jurisprudence

The 1987 Philippine Constitution and laws distinguish between military forces and law enforcement forces following the principle of posse comitatus. Thus, our Constitution defines the armed forces and law enforcement forces differently. Article II, Section 3 enshrines the principle that “civilian authority is, at all times, supreme over the military,” and assigns to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) the function of “secur[ing] the sovereignty of the State and the integrity of the national territory.” Article XVI, Section 6 provides that the AFP shall be a “citizen armed force” whose function is to ensure the “security of the State.”

In contrast, Article XVI, Section 4 provides that the Philippine National Police (PNP) shall be “one police force, which shall be national in scope and civilian in character.” To ensure the civilian character of the PNP, Article XVI, Section 5(4) prohibits any “member of the armed forces in the active service [from being] appointed or designated in any capacity to a civilian position in the Government including government-owned or controlled corporations or any of their subsidiaries.”

Executive Order 292 (Administrative Code)and Republic Act 6975 (Department of Interior and Local Government Act) maintain the distinction between the AFP and the PNP. RA 6975 expressly provides that the Philippine National Police (PNP) shall perform police functions and remain of “civilian character,” hence, “[n]o element of the police force shall be military nor shall any position be occupied by active members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.” The PNP assumed the maritime law enforcement functions of the PCG when the latter was under the Philippine Navy.

As early as Commonwealth Act (CA) No. 1 (National Defense Act of 1935), the function of the armed forces has been the preservation of the state. The Administrative Code defined this to mean the defense of “the territory of the Republic of the Philippines against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” In line with this function, it prohibits any active member of the armed forces from being “appointed or designated in any capacity to a civilian position in the Government including government-owned or controlled corporations or any of their subsidiaries.”

In Carpio v. Executive Secretary, the Supreme Court stressed that the deliberate separation between military and law enforcement forces follows the principle of posse comitatus that “a police force is a civilian function, a public service, and should not be performed by military force.” In Alih v. Castro, it further held that law enforcement through the military violates the principle of civilian supremacy at all times. In Integrated Bar of the Philippines v. Zamora, however, the Supreme Court upheld the President’s use of the Philippine Marines in conducting joint visibility patrols with the PNP to address the rise in violent crimes.

It is important to distinguish between military forces and law enforcement forces because the level of force that they can employ in the discharge of their duty differs from each other. The level of force that can be used by the military is higher for it follows the principle of military necessity.

The Supreme Court recognizes the principle of military necessity, according to which, in times of international or non-international armed conflict, the military may employ the level of force necessary to ensure that a person is denied “any opportunity to threaten the security of our military forces or the success of our military operation.” Military necessity is a criminal defense under Article 11(5) of the Revised Penal Code, provided the conditions are fulfilled.

To be continued