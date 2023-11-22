PHL, US start joint maritime patrols

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the United States (US) Indo-Pacific Command on Tuesday started their three-day joint maritime and air patrols in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. made the announcement in a brief post in his social media accounts.

He said the event is a “significant initiative” by the country and the US to “bolster the interoperability” of their military forces.

“Through collaborative efforts, we aim to enhance regional security and foster a seamless partnership with the United States in safeguarding our shared interests,” the President said.

“I am confident that this collaboration will contribute to a more secure and stable environment of our people,” he added.

The joint patrols will run until November 23, 2023.

The initiative is part of a series of events under the Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) of Manila and Washington.

Aside from the joint patrol, the MDB-SEB framework also includes the Balikatan exercises held by Philippine and US military forces annually.

The government is currently trying to boost its maritime security through the modernization program of the AFP and the Philippine Coast Guard as well as security agreements with other allies like the US amid the country’s ongoing territorial dispute with China in the WPS.

Marcos has expressed his concern on the ongoing construction of military bases by China in the WPS, which continue to get closer to the country’s coastal areas despite government’s protests against it.