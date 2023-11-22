PHL hoteliers want clearer roadmap for tourism recovery

PHILIPPINE hotel owners and opera-tors need a clear direction from the government on how it will achieve the pre-pandemic arrivals of 8.26 million and how the industry can help attain this goal.

Benito C. Bengzon Jr., executive director of the Philippine Hotel Owners Association, told reporters that while fiscal incentives are already in place to attract investors to the hospitality industry, “it can be better. Under the current framework, there are still restrictions on the areas where hotels can be built. So what we want basically is just in general terms to review the entire investment package to make it easier for the investors to come in, in the areas of tax holidays, removal of the locational restrictions, etc.” PHOA, which has 200 member hotels with a room inventory of 40,000, is currently working with the Department of Tourism (DOT) on the Philippine Hotel Strategic Action Plan.

He also pointed out the importance of “a very clear and targeted marketing promotions campaign. Of course, we will support the Department of Tourism [but] we would appreciate if we can be given the clear direction of our marketing positions.” He noted that hoteliers want to know, “What would be our priority markets in the coming years? For example, if we are going to reach 8.2 million [international tourist arrivals], where will the numbers come from? So the hotels, can also make their adjustments.”

Relying on Chinese market

Under the National Tourism Development Plan for 2023-2028, the DOT projects the Philippines will likely recover and attract 8.4 million international tourists by 2025 under a conservative baseline scenario.

The DOT is relying on the Chinese market to push arrivals back to the pre-pandemic levels, and has forced the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to fast-track the implementation of an electronic visa scheme for the market, despite intelligence agencies raising national security concerns. But several Chinese visitors have been caught overstaying beyond the term of their visas, and involved in illegal activities. China was the second largest source market for tourists in 2019, sending some 1.7 million of its citizens to key destinations in the Philippines.

The Department of Justice now wants VFS Global, a long-time visa processor for many countries, to help speed up the issuance of visas to Chinese visitors. On Monday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said VFS has the “capability to check the authenticity of the data submitted by those applying for visas.” (See, “DOJ wants DFA out of visa issuance to Chinese visitors,” in the BusinessMirror, November 21, 2023.)

Zubiri to DOT: Place more ads

In a related development, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri urged the DOT to place more advertisements in international news networks to bring in more foreign tourists to the country. “Hopefully we reach 5 million [arrivals] by December. More ads, guys, I see ads on CNN and BBC, but we don’t have ads there,” he said.

His statement followed Senator Nancy Binay’s announcement that the country welcomed some 4.72 million international visitors from January to November 20, 2023, just 80,000 less than the 4.8-million target arrivals this year. Binay, chair of the Committee on Tourism, was the sponsor of DOT’s proposed P3.4-billion budget for 2024 at the chamber’s plenary hearing early Tuesday morning. “So I think by end of December, we will hit a higher target,” she said. Under the NTDP’s medium-term scenario, the DOT projects international arrivals to reach 5.8 million this year.

The Senate quickly approved the proposed budget of the DOT and its attached agencies without undergoing interpellation. Of the P3.4-billion proposed appropriations, P2.45 billion will be allocated to the Office of the Secretary, P123.23 million to the Intramuros Administration, P317 million to the National Parks and Development Committee, and P14.17 million to the Philippine Commission on Sports Scuba Diving. The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority also sought P20 million in budgetary support, while the Tourism Promotions Board asked for P410 million.

