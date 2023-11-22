Over half of items on Noche Buena list had price hikes

PRICES of over 150 stock keeping units (SKUs) of Noche Buena products such as cheese, sandwich spread, ham, fruit cocktail, keso de bola, and mayonnaise have increased, according to the 2023 “mock-up” Noche Buena Price Guide of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“For the increase, [the biggest] increase [was on] cheese which increased by 49 pesos, and then the others that increased: sandwich spread, ham, fruit cocktail, keso de bola, mayonnaise,” DTI-Consumer Protection Group (CPG) Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

In a Viber message, Nograles told the BusinessMirror that “On ham, 3 SKUs decreased by as much as 12.7 percent, 6 did not change while all others, except 1 SKU, kept the increases up to a maximum of 3.7 percent.”

For keso de bola, 5 SKUs decreased by as much as 7.8 percent, 2 SKUs did not change, and highest increase was at 8.1 percent.

Meanwhile, a total of 6 mayonnaise SKUs and 19 sandwich spread SKUs kept the increase within 5 percent.

For cheese, she said half of the SKUs increased by at most 5 percent, while 2 SKUs increased by 13 percent.

Meanwhile, 10 SKUs of pasta and macaroni decreased prices and another 10 did not change prices.

For spaghetti sauce SKUs, 9 either decreased or did not change prices while 7 remained the increase within 5 percent while for tomato sauce SKUs, 5 had no change while 5 kept the increase within 5 percent.

On fruit cocktail, increases ranged from 1.3 percent to 6.4 percent. For all purpose cream, 1 SKU decreased while 9 are new SKUs.

Out of the 240 SKUs that will be included in the 2023 Noche Buena price guide for goods commonly used for the Christmas Eve feast, Nograles said prices of 34 SKUs did not change while prices of 21 SKUs declined.

Prices of 152 SKUs increased. In particular, Nograles said, “Only 1 to 5 percent increase [was posted by] 83 SKUs.”

She added that prices of 37 SKUs increased by 6 to 10 percent and those of 32 SKUs, by more than 10 percent.

Nograles said the Noche Buena price guide will prevail until December 31, 2023 which is also the day of the Media Noche [New Year’s Eve] feast.

For his part, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said the prices listed in the price guide were provided by manufacturers.

Pascual also explained the purpose of the price guide, saying, this guide is aimed at providing consumers a wide variety of options.

“They will see which ones are priced low, which ones are priced high. So we leave it up to the consumers to decide based on the consumers’ spending propensity or spending capability,” the Trade chief said.

Pascual reiterated, however, that the Noche Buena Price Guide is not the same as the Suggested Retail Price (SRP) Bulletin which contains the basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs) indicated in the Price Act.

Nograles pointed out the difference between the force of a Price Guide and an SRP bulletin. She said, “If a retailer, a supermarket, grocery store or wet market does not comply with the Noche Buena price guide, it will not be a source of a Notice of Violation. Instead, we will talk…We will engage with manufacturers to help them conduct dialogues with retailers and distributors on why they are not compliant with the Noche Buena price guide.”

The SRP bulletin, on the other hand, can be a source of Notice of Violation (NOV).

At the briefing on Tuesday, the Trade officials unveiled the “mock-up” Noche Buena Price Guide but said that they will release it in two newspapers on November 22.

