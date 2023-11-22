Maynilad invests over ₧240B to boost service in past 16 years

METRO Pacific-DMCI-Marubeni-led Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) has invested more than P240 billion in service enhancement projects from 2007 to 2023, to improve services and expand distribution coverage in the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area.

Among major projects the West Zone concessionaire implemented in the period are the laying of 6,821 kilometers of new water pipelines; rehabilitation of old and inoperative facilities; installation of valves and other measuring devices throughout the water infrastructure network; construction of additional facilities including 30 new pumping stations, 28 new reservoirs, five new water treatments plants, and 20 new wastewater treatments plants; and the development of new water sources particularly in its southern area.

For 2023 alone, Maynilad said it is spending more than P24 billion to improve and expand its water and wastewater services, which is a capital outlay increase of around 71 percent compared to last year’s P14-billion spending.

Some P4 billion of that capital disbursement went towards enhancing Maynilad’s sewerage and sanitation drive while P8.5 billion was used for the upgrade and construction of key facilities to improve water service levels. Nearly P3.2 billion was spent for the company’s aggressive Non-Revenue Water (NRW) reduction program.

Job creation

The accelerated implementation of Maynilad’s Capex projects from 2007 to 2023 has generated almost 445,000 jobs, including those generated by Maynilad’s contractors and suppliers.

“Our infrastructure enhancements have resulted in significant, tangible results where formerly waterless communities now enjoy piped-in water supply. There is still a lot to be done, as emerging water industry challenges call for sustained investment to ensure water security and sustainability for a growing population. Maynilad is committed to continue improving its service delivery and also help to stimulate the economy by generating jobs for more people,” said Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire of Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) in the Philippines in terms of customer base. Its service area includes the cities of Manila (all but portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana), Quezon City (west of San Juan River, West Avenue, EDSA, Congressional, Mindanao Avenue, the northern part starting from the Districts of Holy Spirit and Batasan Hills), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon, all in Metro Manila; and the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in the province of Cavite.