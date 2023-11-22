Lady Blazers book berth in semifinals

COLLEGE of Saint Benilde warded off fellow National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) bet San Beda University, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13, 25-20, to barge into the semifinals of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Blazers, two-time reigning champions of the NCAA, yielded their first set defeat all tournament long but were quick to bounce back by carving out gritty wins in the last two frames of the knockout quarterfinals.

Saint Benilde bagged the four-setter in almost two hours to book a semifinals ticket against the winner between fellow NCAA stalwart and Pool C leader Letran and Pool B second-placer Jose Rizal University.

The Lady Knights and Lady Bombers played each other late Wednesday as the 16-team women’s division reached the explosive knockout rounds.

The Lady Blazers, under the watch of seasoned coach Jerry Yee, smothered Parañaque City, 25-6, 5-20, 25-17; UP Volleyball Club, 25-20, 25-18, 25-10; and Volida Volleyball Club, 25-12, 25-12, 25-18.

Other match-ups in the quarterfinals feature top-seed Philippine Air Force of Pool B against the No. 2 Arellano of Pool C and Pool D pacer University of the Philippines versus second-running UP Volleyball Club from Pool A.

Winners will forge their own semis duel for a ticket in the finale of the tourney supported by the Philippine Sports Commission headed by, PLDT, Rebisco, Akari, Foton and CBPI.

Meanwhile in the 20-team men’s division, unbeaten teams Cignal of Pool A, National U of Pool B, PGJC Navy of Pool C and University of Santo Tomas from Pool D headline the quarterfinal cast against lower-ranked teams.

Cignal takes on Iloilo of Pool D, NU goes up against JRU of Pool C, PGJC Navy tangles with VNS Asereht of Pool B and UST clashes against Savouge Aesthetics of Pool A.

Like the women’s tilt, it’s a knockout format in the men’s play with only the four teams advancing in the Final Four until the finals to crown the Challenge Cup champion of the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara.