JG Summit RE unit hits milestone

MERBAU Corp., the renewable energy (RE) arm of JG Summit Holdings, Inc., has completed the installation of 13.811-megawatt (MW) peak solar power for the integrated petrochemical complex of JG Summit which houses JG Summit Olefins Corp. (JGSOC) manufacturing plants and the packaging division of Universal Robina Corp. (URC).

The solar project, which covers the rooftops of nine buildings, involved two phases. Completed in December last year, the first phase of the solar project has a capacity of 5.8 MW. Phase 2, with a capacity of 8.0 MW, was completed in April 2023.

Located in Barangays Simlong and Pinamucan Ibaba, Batangas City, the construction of the solar project commenced in August 2022.

“This milestone marks a significant step in our journey as we aim to become a leading renewable energy company in the country,” said Merbau President Patrick Henry C. Go.

The solar project is expected to reduce the company’s power consumption and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through the use of renewable energy sources. It is foreseen to generate an estimated energy savings of 17.8 gigawatt hour per year and a projected GHG emissions reduction of 17,000 tonnes annually from both JGSOC and URC warehouses and building offices within the petrochemical complex.

The successful completion of the project highlights the collaboration and close partnership between Merbau and its EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor Upgrade Energy Philippines (UGEP), one of the leading players for commercial and industrial solar rooftop, utility-scale solar, and wind in the Philippines.

“The project reinforces UGEP’s commitment as a leading player in the country’s energy transition goals and demonstrates our dedication to driving sustainable solutions and contributing to a greener future,” said UGEP President Ruth Yu-Owen.

On Merbau’s future plans, Go shared that the company is currently looking into a portfolio of projects in partnership with Robinsons Land Corp. for its malls and industrial warehouses; URC, for its manufacturing plants and distribution channels; Cebu Pacific; and, other companies within the Gokongwei Group.

“We also plan to expand our RE portfolio to be able to deliver power to eligible end-users outside of the Group in our commitment to solidify our dedication to sustainable and innovative energy solutions,” added Go.