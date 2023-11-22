Group: Illegal software imperils infrastructure projects

Philippine authorities must closely monitor the software being used by private engineering and design contractors, particularly those involved in public works and infrastructure projects, according to The Software Alliance or BSA.

The trade group said the use of illegal software in major national infrastructure projects not only jeopardizes their integrity but also signals the growing concern on intellectual property rights enforcement in the region.

According to BSA Senior Director Tarun Sawney, thousands of engineering and design firms involved in vital public works projects locally may be using unlicensed software, thus posing a risk to public safety.

“There is too much at stake in the development of national infrastructure projects for businesses involved in these to take shortcuts like using unlicensed software,” he said, while calling for them to cease this practice immediately.

“It’s crucial for business leaders in engineering firms to take proactive measures to ensure that software is properly licensed, and therefore receiving security updates,” he added.

BSA is encouraging governments and businesses in the Philippines and the rest of Southeast Asia to guarantee the utilization of licensed and secure software in critical public works projects.

Considering that these projects receive substantial budgets from the national government, Sawney said taxpayers deserve to know that public works are designed using proper software for their safety.

Regionally, BSA said authorities found out that some companies used deceptive practices where end users presented outdated software licenses to falsely imply compliance, only to be exposed during thorough PC checks. Given this, BSA underscored the importance of effectively enforcing software intellectual property laws across the region.

In Thailand, an investigation conducted by the Economic Crime Suppression Division of the Royal Thai Police revealed that a local distributor of measurement tools for dam safety had been using unlicensed software to design blueprints related to specialized measurement instruments used in national infrastructure projects and other crucial applications.

In Malaysia, authorities raided engineering design firms engaged in projects spanning public infrastructure, real estate, and construction. This included an engineering consultancy company involved in vital public works projects like national rail construction. The firm reports annual revenues of nearly $1.5 million and assets of over $1.7 million.

Meanwhile, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) revealed that counterfeit and piracy reports across a range of products grew by a whopping 286 percent during the first half of 2023. In 2022, IPOPHL recorded 52 reports, and the number has increased to 200 this year, reflecting a concerning trend in copyright infringement nationwide.

“While some countries in the region are rigorously enforcing software licensing laws, there is a need for other nations to intensify their efforts in this regard,” said Sawney.

“Collaborating with BSA to educate engineering and design firms on the advantages of licensed and secure software can be highly beneficial. BSA is fully committed to supporting initiatives that advocate for the use of legal software in public works projects. Our primary goal is to safeguard society from potential risks and ensure public safety remains a top priority,” he added.

True to its collaboration with governments across the globe, BSA said it will strengthen the educational campaign it launched last year by continuously publishing a survival guide that outlines emerging cyber risks and provides advice for business leaders for enhancing cybersecurity.