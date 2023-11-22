Generals spoil Blazers outright NCAA Final Four bid

Emilio Aguinaldo College played the spoiler’s role to the hilt as it downed College of St. Benilde, 77-69, on Wednesday and denied the latter outright Final Four entry in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

Nat Cosejo and team captain JP Maguliano delivered double-double efforts that punctuated their tour of duty with the Generals, who finished the season with a 9-9 record, the school’s best performance since coming through with a 10-8 mark exactly a decade ago.

Cosejo churned out 26 points and 10 rebounds while Maguliano had 12 points and 10 boards.

“We don’t like to lose our last game,” Cosejo said.

“Thankful to our performance even though we’re no longer eligible for a Final Four spot, we just fought,” said Maguliano.

EAC’s win also prevented CSB from advancing straight to the semifinals.

Instead, the Blazers sprawled onto their seventh defeat against 11 wins and in danger of playing Jose Rizal University in a knockout duel for the last Final Four slot assuming the latter stuns tournament top seed Mapua at press time.

A JRU loss though would catapult CSB straight to the Final Four.