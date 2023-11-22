GCG includes PCSO among ‘Most Improved’ GOCCs

The Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) on November 20 named Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office as one of the most improved and best performing government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs), the PCSO announced through a statement last Wednesday.

The GCG recognized the PCSO for its remarkable accomplishments, outstanding disclosure practices and high performance ratings in the inaugural GOCC Governance Awards Ceremony held at the Philippine International Convention Center, the PCSO statement read.

In a video message, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. extended his congratulations to the GOCCs for demonstrating excellence and urged them to “uphold accountability, transparency, and integrity in (their) endeavors so that we can serve our people best, more efficiently, and more effectively.”

The PCSO earned the GCG nod after it achieved an impressive performance scorecard rating of 92.03 percent for 2022.

The Performance Evaluation System (PES) of the GCG is the process of appraising the accomplishments of GOCCs in a given fiscal year, based on a set of performance criteria, targets, and weights reported in a performance scorecard.

After a thorough validation by the GCG, the PCSO exceeded most of its targets set last year, particularly in gross revenue/sales, collection efficiency, and budget utilization.

Additionally, the PCSO has shown a solid commitment to rationalizing the use of charity funds, improving process efficiency, maintaining ISO certification, and ensuring the timely distribution of mandatory contributions.

The agency’s score of 92.03 percent in 2022 is a huge leap of 35.73 percent compared to its 2021 score of 56.30 percent.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades A. Robles expressed gratitude to the GCG “for recognizing the hard work, commitment and dedication of the PCSO employees.”

“Ibinibigay ko ang pagkilalang ito sa lahat ng mga masisipag at mga tapat na mga kawani ng PCSO na talagang nagsisikap upang mas lalo pa tayong makapagkaloob ng tulong sa mga nangangilangan nating mga kababayan,” Robles was quoted in the statement as saying.

This, as he also challenged the PCSO employees to continue striving for excellence and be on the constant lookout on how they could further raise their level of service to the public.

Robles also reminded them to never waver from their core values of commitment to excellence, efficiency and transparency.

In 2022, the PCSO surpassed its annual sales target of P 46.1 billion by 125 percent.

It generated gross receipts of P57.51 billion from various gaming products, including “Lotto,” “Digit Games,” “Small Town Lottery” and “Scratch It.”