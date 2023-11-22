FDC pre-registers fixed rate bonds with SEC

Filinvest Development Corp., the holding firm of the Gotianun group, announced last Tuesday it filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the shelf registration of peso-denominated fixed rate bonds of up to P32 billion.

FDC said it will immediately issue P10 billion in fixed-rate bonds as the first tranche of the bond program with an aggregate principal amount of up to P7 billion and an oversubscription option of up to P3 billion.

Each tranche of the bond program will be rated by Philippine Rating Services Corp.

The bonds shall be offered to the public at face value through the joint lead underwriters and bookrunners, with the Philippine Depository and Trust Corp. as the registrar of the offer bonds.

It is intended that upon issuance, the offer bonds shall be issued in scripless form, with PDTC maintaining the registry of bondholders, and listed on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp., the company said.

The offer bonds shall be issued in minimum denominations of P50,000 each, and in integral multiples of P10,000 thereafter. The offer bonds shall be traded in denominations of P10,000 in the secondary market.

BDO Capital and Investment Corp., BPI Capital Corp., China Bank Capital Corp., East West Banking Corp., First Metro Investment Corp., RCBC Capital Corp. and SB Capital Investment Corp. have been appointed as the joint lead underwriters and bookrunners for the offer.

The company earlier said its attributable net income for the nine months of the year grew 57 percent to P5.9 billion from P3.8 billion last year.

The growth was driven by a 26 percent increase in total revenues and other income to P64.6 billion, a 26 percent increase from the previous year’s P51.1 billion.

“We are pleased to report the strong performance of our portfolio with an impressive broad-based growth in revenues and profit across all our business segments in banking, real estate, hotels, power and sugar despite the challenges of high interest and inflation rates. With enhanced business strategies and execution, and a resilient organization, we look forward to sustaining, if not accelerating, our growth in 2024 and the years ahead,” FDC President and CEO Chiqui A. Huang said.

The increases reflected mainly the continued recovery of the businesses over prior periods which were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said.