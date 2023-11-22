End-game heists

THE University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 basketball season is now nearing its “most exciting part” as the Final Four of the men’s and women’s basketball tournament is in full swing after all.

The men’s semifinals cast is not yet final as we write this. But by the time you read it, definitely one of the blue birds whose school name begins with A has made it to the Final Four.

Before getting to this crucial moment, the elimination round produced quite a few eye-popping moments that have made Season 86 a rockin’ rollin’ classic. Buzzer beaters galore orchestrated by the basketball gods entertained fans and faithful to the max. The results drastically changed team fortunes and altered facial expressions in the end game.

Back in September 2017, University of the Philippines’ (UP) Paul Desiderio drained a bold and fearless 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left that gave UP a 74-73 win over University of Santo Tomas. That uproarious instant became known as Paul’s “Atin ‘To” moment and started an upswing of the Maroons’ will to win moving forward.

In December 2017, Isaac Go of the Ateneo Blue Eagles wrote his name on another fortune-changing slice of time. Playing a Game 3 championship game against arch-rival De La Salle, Go received a pass from Matt Nieto in the final seconds and coolly drained a three after a sudden stop that sealed the title for Ateneo in Season 80.

Go was no stranger to making such miracles at crunch time. Earlier in that season, he had heaved a Hail Mary putback, time expiring, while he was half-seated between air and floor. That shot eliminated Far Eastern U from finals contention.

Season 86 is chockfull of similar wondrous moments, with Adamson University owning the lion’s share of “That’s Incredible” video entries.

On a day when the Soaring Falcons were totally being dominated by the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their first round encounter in early October, the Falcons tenaciously held onto the Eagles’ tail feathers and kept pecking at Ateneo’s lead.

The Falcons’ tenacity paid off as regulation period ended in overtime. Then the fun began. With Adamson not ever tasting the lead at any point of the game, Alvin Magbuhos threw a desperate shot to the heavens from three in the dying OT seconds, 71-all. The shot slipped in, 74-71, a stunning moment. It was Magbuhos’ birthday to boot.

A few weeks later on October 25, the Ateneo Blue Eagles were up against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws. Both teams failed to make clinching moves in the regular period and the game was again sent into overtime. It was neck-and-neck in OT, and as the gallery resigned itself to the possibility of a second OT, King Tamaraw LJ Gonzales found the ball in his hands, just 1.1 seconds remaining. He contorted his body to hoist a wild shot from rainbow land and swoosh! The ball miraculously popped in. The Eagles experienced heartbreak a second time as the Tamaraws repeated over them in the second round, 62-59.

But for me, the most spectacular clutch hit, buzzer beater, miracle shot, wonder of wonders or whatever you want to call it was the last shot made by Adamson’s Monty Montebon in the last throes of their game against the University of the East on November 19.

What should have been a non-bearing game for UE and an all-important one for Adamson turned out to be a thorny contest where UE played for pride and ADU played for a last chance to make the Final Four. Adamson led precariously most of the way, as dangerous UE stayed close. In the dying seconds, the Red Warriors let out one last glory gasp, with its fair haired boy Rey Remogat pulling off an impossible three to put UP ahead by one, 61-60.

It looked like the end for Adamson, but Montebon had other plans. With only a sliver of time remaining, the rookie released a high-looping shot from the farthest tip of the left-hand corner that looked so iffy, no one thought it would find its way. But it did. And so the Adamson Falcons lived again another day, won the chance to play a knockout game for the Final Four against Ateneo in a winner take all Battle of the Birds.

Collegiate basketball now has these legendary game finishes to add to its jewels. They’re called end-game heists.