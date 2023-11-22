DOST spreads out to regions to tap more business startups

ILOILO CITY—The government science and technology sector has spread out wider to the regions to establish more and better support facilities for startup businesses and in search of more investible solutions to the many challenges in society.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said its three planning councils – Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD), the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic, and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD), and the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD)—have initiated a funding program to help the startups “overcome their research and development roadblocks, to strengthen their intellectual property (IP) by means of protection, and development of the appropriate IP strategies”.

It said the funding program called Startup Grant Fund (SGF) was able to provide P230 million to more than 60 startups.

It said it wanted to accelerate the growth and strengthen the startup ecosystem across the country and its “proactive efforts” allowed the agency to reach all 16 regions through the Regional Startup Enabler for Ecosystem Development (ReSEED) Program, which was funded with P120 million.

Meanwhile, the DOST also disclosed that the Women Helping Women Innovating Social Enterprises (WHWISE) Program has helped 15 enterprises of women since 2021 with a total funding of P53 million.

To increase the involvement of the regions and encourage more startup businesses to flourish across the country, it said it established the Technology Business Incubation (TBI) in various higher education institutions and state universities and colleges which agreed to collaborate.

In the TBIs are the startup projects mentored to full-blown business operations. The startups are mostly about providing solutions to communities and industries such as health and sanitation, traffic, environmental and flooding concerns and agricultural problems on pest, irrigation and post-harvest operations.

As of 2023, the DOST established 54 TBI networks “and is pursuing to add 27 new TBIs with a funding of PHP 400 million in the next two years”.

“We at DOST recognize the crucial role we play in assessing, monitoring, developing, and expanding the Philippine Startup Development Program as mandated in the Innovation Startup Act,” said DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum, Jr. in a statement.

Solidum added that since the enactment of the Innovative Startup Act and its Implementing Rules and Regulations in 2019, the DOST has left an indelible mark on the landscape of Philippine startups.

RA 11337 or the Innovative Startup Act enabled the development of the Philippine Startup Development Program where startups will be supported by the respective mandates of national government agencies through programs, benefits, and incentives starting from the onset of ideas, development of products, to marketing, and expansion.

Solidum also emphasized that “DOST, DICT, and DTI are here to support you, provide programs, resources, funding opportunities, and mentorship to help you [startups] thrive and succeed.”

The DOST said it took the forefront to spur innovation across the country “as it leads the Innovative Startup Steering Committee, with members composed of representatives from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).”