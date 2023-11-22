DepEd sets ‘catch-up Fridays’ for learners

STARTING January next year, every Friday will be a “catch-up” day in schools to improve the academic performance of learners, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte announced on Tuesday.

“Magkakaroon tayo ng catch-up Fridays para sa reading, health, values, at peace education.Sa loob ng lahat ng public schools pagbabasa ang pangunahing gawin natin sa araw ng Biyernes simula January 12, 2024,” Duterte said in her speech during the culmination of the National Reading Month Celebration at the Esteban Abada Elementary School in Quezon City.

“Kailangan po natin ng isang araw kung saan kailangan nating humabol doon sa kung saan natin gustong dalhin ang mga bata. Hindi paulit-ulit na lang tayo sa ating ginagawa pero halos wala naman tayong nakikitang pagbabago, wala tayong nakikita na improvement sa ating mga learners,” Duterte added.

She said students from kindergarten to Grade 12 will spend time to read books and other reading materials based on their interests during catch-up Fridays.

The DepEd chief added the teachers will ask them to write essays, analysis and reviews of the books and other materials out of the books they have read.

She said the program is also part of the learning recovery plan of DepEd to enable students to catch up and improve their comprehension due to the learning gap induced by the Covid-19 pandemic which physically closed schools in the country.

The DepEd chief indicated that the program is part of the overall Matatag Agenda of the DepEd to improve the quality of basic education in the country, which will run 2028.