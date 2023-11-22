DENR set to revise guidelines for mining social development schemes

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is set to partially revise the guidelines for the Social Development and Management Programs (SDMP) to ensure lasting benefits for host communities beyond the life of the mines.

DENR Undersecretary for Integrated Environmental Science Carlos Primo David bared the plan to align the SDMP with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Consultations with the mining sector are ongoing to incorporate provisions in the SDMP that promote responsible business actions to achieve the SDGs, said David, a licensed geologist and environmental science expert.

SDMP is defined as a comprehensive five-year plan to improve the living standards of host and neighboring communities. It is mandated under Republic Act No. 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, which is implemented through DENR Administrative Order (DAO) No. 2010-21, or the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

David underscored the need to make existing SDMP initiatives more strategic, consistent with the SDGs and the Philippine Development Plan for 2023-2028.

David clarified that the SDMP guidelines would not be revised entirely, but will include additional provisions based on stakeholder consultations. Consultation with the community relations officers of mining companies was held on Nov. 16, 2023.

“The whole world has agreed to adopt the SDG in 2015. Therefore, the SDMP—its whole framework, should be aligned with the SDG. Hopefully, the revised SDMP for next year would align its programs towards achieving SDG goals, given the newly proposed guidelines,” David said.

SDGs are 17 interlinked goals adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 as a global call to address poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental protection, peace, and justice. Comprising 169 specific targets, the SDG serves as a global blueprint to end extreme poverty, reduce inequality, and protect the planet by 2030.

SDMPs outline objectives to boost the economic contributions of mineral resources while safeguarding the environment, supporting affected communities, and developing local scientific and technical resources. The goal of SDMPs is to create responsible, self-reliant, and resource-based communities capable of managing community development programs independently.

“The SDMP is a program that is unique to the Philippine mining industry, and we should be very proud of it. In all mining activities that we should be doing, this is something that we should be proud of,” David said, noting that although some SDMP-accredited activities align with certain SDGs, there are several additional SDGs that the SDMP does not currently fulfill. For instance, improvements in living standards should be sustained even after mining operations cease, and communities should transition to alternative livelihoods, reducing dependence on mining income.

By law, mining contractors and permit holders are required to allocate 1.5 percent of operating expenses to the SDMP. Of the amount, 75 percent must be spent on community development programs; 15 percent on mining technology and geosciences advancement programs; and 10 percent on information, education, and communication programs.

From 2002 to 2027, the total approved SDMP commitment reached P28 billion, with P17.7 billion allotted for 2002-2022. So far, the reported SDMP expenditure for 2002-2022 is P13.2 billion, with the potential for increased disbursement in the future. SDMP activities include livelihood programs, educational support, health and medical assistance, public infrastructure, and sociocultural and religious support.

David emphasized the importance of maximizing the impact of SDMP initiatives, ensuring they have a lasting effect. For SDG Goals 1 (No Poverty) and 2 (Zero Hunger), companies should focus on reducing maternal and neonatal mortality by providing healthcare access, education, and resources for pregnant women. SDMP projects could also include neonatal facilities and transportation for complicated pregnancies.

The DENR is also looking into the inclusion of small-scale miners into the SDMP, to capacitate small miners and enhance resilience in mining communities.