Cool Smashers, Flying Titans aim for semifinal berth 

Creamline and Choco Mucho look to assert their dominance in pursuit of the first two semifinal slots on Thursday as they take on rivals going flat-out to stymie their drive while enhancing their respective Final Four bids in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Unbeaten in seven games, the Cool Smashers appear poised for another victory against Nxled, a team scrapping for a win to keep its backdoor hopes alive in the final stretch of the single round robin elims.

Despite the Chameleons’ recent success that saw them win their last two matches, overcoming the defending champions requires a substantial shift in style and form, coupled with meticulous attention to detail.

The Cool Smashers’ shutout victories over tough opponents like the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and the PLDT High Speed Hitters position them as favorites against the Chameleons in their 4 p.m. clash.

However, Nxled coach Taka Minowa faces the challenge of devising a solid strategy to harness the full potential of Jho Maraguinot, Krich Macaslang, Lycha Ebon, Camille Victoria, Chiara Permentilla and playmaker Kamille Cal as they try to counter Creamline’s formidable roster made up of Tots Carlos, Michele Gumabao, Jema Galanza, Alyssa Valdez and Kyle Negrito.

Like its sister team, Choco Mucho hopes to ride on its impressive streak as the Flying Titans battle the PLDT High Speed Hitters at 6 p.m., aiming to extend their seven-game winning run in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

PLDT, currently in sixth place with a 6-3 record, must secure a victory to stay in contention for a semis seat.

Choco Mucho, led by Sisi Rondina, Kat Tolentino, Isa Molde, Maddie Madayag and Cherry Nunag, anticipates a fierce challenge from the talented PLDT squad, featuring Fil-Canadian Savi Davison, Erika Santos, Fiola Ceballos, Honey Royse Tubino and middles Dell Palomata and Mika Reyes.

Meanwhile, Akari also aims to remain in the semis race as it shoots for its fifth win against four losses versus ousted Galeries in the 2 p.m. opener. The Chargers, however, face the challenge of overcoming the Petro Gazz Angels and the Cool Smashers in their last two games to get a crack at the last semis berth in the league backed by Mikasa, BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, SMART, Rebisco, Milcu, Kumu, Asics and SportRadar.

Games can be streamed on Pilipinas Live and PVL.ph and are telecast on One Sports, One Sports+, and SMART Livestream app.