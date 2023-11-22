Comelec gets ₱500 million more for 2024, eve of election year

THE Senate has granted the Commission on Elections (Comelec) an additional P500 million for next year’s budget in preparation for the midterm elections scheduled in 2025.

The P500 million will be used for the procurement of supplies, materials, among others, amounting to P400 million. The remaining P100 million will be used for the warehousing of automated counting machines, said Senator Imee Marcos, chair of the electoral reforms committee.

“Ang talagang hinihingi nila…in the preparation for 2025 (polls), ‘yung P5.96 billion man lang [ay] i-restore (What they were asking for…in the preparation for 2025 polls, is the P5.96 billion to be restored),” said Marcos.

In September, Comelec Chairman George Garcia appealed to the House of Representatives to restore “at least” P5 billion which was removed from their budget. He said it would cover overtime pay for election staff, transportation of vote-counting machines, and printing of ballots.

According to Garcia, the approved budget of Comelec could only cover the May 2025 midterm elections.

At the Senate hearing, Marcos said the additional P500 million budget given to Comelec is also for the procurement of materials, the IT systems, and many more.

At least P19.8 billion would be allocated for the lease of automated counting machines of around 11,613 units, the senator added.

Marcos also recommended that Comelec “lease without the option to purchase” given the past experience where the machines used in past elections could no longer be used again because of their outdated system.

The budget by the Senate will only cover the 2025 National and Local elections (NLE), said Garcia.

There are two elections scheduled in 2025: the midterm elections in May, and the Barangay and Sangguniang Elections (BSKE) in December.

“Wala pa po tayong budget para sa BSKE ng 2025 (We still have no budget for 2025 BSKE),” Garcia told the BusinessMirror.