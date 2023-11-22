China: Code of conduct only for SCS claimants won’t do

BEIJING has nixed the idea of Manila to have a separate code of conduct only among Southeast Asian claimants of the South China Sea.

Mao Ning, spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said there was already an agreement in 2008 called Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and China to craft a set of rules of engagement in the disputed sea.

Aside from the Philippines and China, other Southeast Asian countries which claim wholly or partly the South China Sea are Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam.

“Formulating a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea [COC] is an important task for China and Asean countries to implement the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea [DOC]. Any departure from the DOC framework and its spirit will be null and void,” Mao said in a briefing to reporters.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said Monday that the Philippines found the Asean-China negotiations as “slow.”

“We have taken the initiative to approach those other countries around Asean with whom we have existing territorial conflicts, Vietnam being one of them, Malaysia being another and to make our own code of conduct.

“Hopefully this will grow further and extend to other Asean countries,” Marcos Jr. said.

Marcos Jr. also accused China of constructing artificial islands closer to the coast of Palawan.

Mao reiterated Beijing’s position that it owns the entire South China, with claims which are “solidly grounded in history and the law.”

“China carrying out construction activities on its own territory is a matter purely within the scope of China’s sovereignty and other countries have no right to point fingers at it,” Mao added.