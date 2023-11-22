Century Park Hotel officially welcomed the Christmas Season with its most awaited Christmas Lighting. Dr. Lucio Tan along with family and friends also joined in the merrymaking and revelry. It’s going to be a bright and sparkling Christmas indeed at Century Park Hotel
Bright and sparkling Christmas at Century Park Hotel
- November 22, 2023
