Bright and sparkling Christmas at Century Park Hotel

385541785 590054436546635 8724105446557402150 n

Century Park Hotel officially welcomed the Christmas Season with its most awaited Christmas Lighting. Dr. Lucio Tan along with family and friends also joined in the merrymaking and revelry. It’s going to be a bright and sparkling Christmas indeed at Century Park Hotel

