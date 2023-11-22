Bose unleashes new era of audio innovation redefining style and sound

Bose, recognized for pushing the boundaries of audio technology, electrified the stage with a launch event at The Fun Roof Makati. The highly anticipated occasion showcased a collection of groundbreaking technology in the world of seamless sound and style. The star-studded night was further heightened by the pulsating beats of DJ Bandit, leaving attendees spellbound.

Mr. Willie So from Eleksis Marketing Corp. Official Bose Distributor in the Philippines

At the core of the event were Bose’s latest offerings: the groundbreaking QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (SRP Php 27,900.00), the stylish QuietComfort Headphones (SRP Php 22,900.00), the portable QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (SRP Php 19,500.00), and the revolutionary Smart Ultra Soundbar(SRP Php 65,000.00).

Bose QuietComfort

Reimagining the realm of auditory pleasure, the Bose QuietComfort and QuietComfort Ultra over-ear headphones deliver an exceptional sound experience paired with outstanding noise cancellation that has 24 hours playing time. Designed for both style and comfort, users can indulge in hours of immersive sound without compromise.

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds usher in a new era of wireless audio freedom without sacrificing sound quality. These sleek and compact earbuds redefine the listening experience, offering powerful audio performance. Aware mode with Activesense™ allows the earbuds to automatically adapt to its environment, reducing the noise allowing the user to isolate the listening experience regardless of the surroundings.

Elevating your home entertainment setup to new heights, the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is a true marvel. Crafted with Truespace™ audio technology, this soundbar transports you instantly into the heart of the action. Whether watching favorite movies or playing the latest video games, the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar guarantees an immersive audio experience like no other.

With the successful launch event concluded, Bose remains committed to revolutionize the audio industry. The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, QuietComfort Headphones, QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, and Smart Ultra Soundbar are poised to captivate tech enthusiasts and discerning lifestyle connoisseurs alike. Brace yourself for an immersive sonic journey like never before as Bose continues to redefine the boundaries of audio innovation.