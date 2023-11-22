Army scores come-from-behind win over Don Pacundo-La Salle Dasma

Philippine Army battled back from 1-2 set down with a dominant showing in the last two as it pulled off a 25-21, 26-28, 19-25, 25-14, 15-11 victory over Don Pacundo-DLSU Dasmarinas to close in on a quarterfinal slot in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference at the Paco Arena on Wednesday.

Adjusting from communication lapses in the second and third sets, the Troopers regrouped in the fourth and dominated from start to finish to force a decider then outlasted the Patriots in the stretch to secure their third win in four matches and snatch second spot behind unbeaten Sta. Elena-National U (4-0) in Pool A play.

“We had miscommunication problems in the second and third sets due to lack of receiving and blocking,” Army head coach Melvin Carolino said.

“Fifth set is anybody’s game and we’re happy we got it,” he added.

After its fourth set romp, Army, whose last playoffs appearance was way back in 2017, figured in a tight encounter with the Patriots early in the decider but Benjayo Labide and Kevin Liberato scored on consecutive plays to put the Troopers at match point, 14-9.

Christian Battung and Valeriano Sasis tried to rally DLSU Dasmarinas with back-to-back hits to save two match points but the veteran Labide outwitted them with an off-the-block hit in the ensuing play that ended the two-hour, nine-minute encounter.

Labide topscored with 21 points while Wewe Medina sustained his all-around brilliance, finishing with 18 points on 14 attacks, two aces and two blocks and producing 15 excellent receptions and nine excellent digs.

LIberato added 12 points, including four kill blocks, while Mark Enciso had 11 markers.

Nico Ramirez tossed 21 excellent sets in the victory while Kenneth Bayking collected 12 excellent digs and 10 excellent receptions.

Popoy Alabin paced the Patriots, who fell to 0-4, with 14 points on nine attacks, four blocks and an ace while Sasis added 11 attacks, two blocks and one ace for 13 points.

Army will face off against NU on Sunday at 1 p.m. while DLSU Dasmarinas seeks its first win against Kinto Tyres-Perpetual on Wednesday at 3 p.m.