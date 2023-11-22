Angkas taps HMDF for riders’ additional benefits

DBDOYC Inc., doing business as Angkas, announced having tapped the services of the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund) for its riders.

According to the firm, the partnership aims to improve the social safety net as well as offers riders accessible and sustainable housing loan options.

“Partnering with Pag-IBIG strengthens our bikers’ social safety net. We do this because we recognize their daily efforts on the streets and commitment to delivering quality service to our customers,” Angkas CEO George Royeca said.

Royeca added they see bikers “at the core of our operations.”

He said the activity they held recently “reflects our commitment to providing the help and support they deserve, acknowledging their hard work and dedication.”

“It’s also an opportunity for us to listen and discover how we can better serve them,” Royeca added.

Angkas biker Joseph Santillan Jr. expressed his gratitude, saying that “Angkas values its bikers, offering free haircuts and dental check-ups.”

“These are things bikers often neglect due to exhaustion when they get home from working all day,” Santillan said. “That’s why events like this are important, providing an opportunity for us to appreciate our work.”