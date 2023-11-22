AirAsia hailed SEA’s ‘most punctual’ airline

BUDGET carrier Philippines AirAsia Inc. announced last Tuesday it was hailed as the “most punctual airline in Southeast Asia” by aviation analytics group LNRS Data Services Ltd. (trading as Cirium).

Citing data from Cirium, Philippines AirAsia President and CEO Ricardo P. Isla said the Filipino carrier led the list in Southeast Asia for October, after posting an on-time performance (OTP) of 85.02 percent: 85,22 percent for on-time arrival and 84.66 percent for on-time departures for the 3,432 flights it had, flying over 630,000 guests to domestic and international destinations.

“Being punctual is our greatest commitment to our guests. We would like to ensure the timely departure and arrival of our aircraft with the utmost consideration to safety. For the remaining months of 2023, we are doubling down on our efforts to promptly, safely, and conveniently fly our guests to their families not only in Manila but also in various provinces in time for the holidays,” Isla said.

Philippines AirAsia’s sister companies AirAsia Malaysia (AK), Thai AirAsia (FD), and Indonesia AirAsia (QZ) also made the top 10 list.

“Maintaining daily tasks such as close coordination with each department to meet the allotted ground time, pushing the early departure of first wave of flights, quick turnaround of all flights, early completion of ground support equipment, and the swift coordination with airport and Air Traffic Control offices also contributed to our positive OTP,” Isla added.