7 in 10 Filipinos see their jobs changing due to A.I.–poll

SEVEN out of 10 Filipinos believe their jobs will change because of Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to LinkedIn’s 2024 workplace trends survey.

The data showed the majority or 76 percent of Filipinos see a “significant” change in their jobs next year due to AI.

The data also showed that 8 in 10 or 84 percent said they will not shy away from conversations about the impact of AI on their jobs and expressed confidence in initiating such discussions with their bosses.

“[There was] a 70 percent global increase in conversations about AI on LinkedIn [that] occurred between December 2022 and September 2023,” LinkedIn said in a statement.

The same LinkedIn research found that more than half or 55 percent of the Philippine workforce already use generative AI.

In Southeast Asia (SEA)markets, including the Philippines, job posts mentioning AI or Generative AI have doubled in 2023 from 2021 levels.

In addition, these job posts have seen their applications grow by almost two times in SEA over the last two years, compared with the growth of job posts that don’t mention them.

“In today’s ever-changing work environment, staying ahead is no longer an advantage. It’s a necessity,” LinkedIn said. “LinkedIn members are optimistic that AI will usher in more career opportunities and enable them to focus on more important work.”

LinkedIn data also showed that skills required to perform successfully in any job have changed by an average of 25 percent globally since 2015.

This is more pronounced in the Philippines, which LinkedIn said had a rate of change at 31 percent.

The data showed professionals in the Philippines think the importance of soft skills will increase further.

These soft skills like problem-solving (77 percent), creativity (77 percent), and communication (76 percent) will become more critical as AI tools become more widely used at work.

“The advancement of AI technology is set to accelerate these shifts further, with skill changes reaching at least 65 percent globally by 2030,” LinkedIn said.

The study also showed that more than half or 55 percent of Filipinos believe AI will create more job opportunities outside metro cities.

Filipinos, LinkedIn said, believe this will happen because more people can actively upskill in AI and leverage AI resources to work remotely.

The data also showed one in two Filipinos believe AI-related skills will allow them to be on a more level playing field with other professionals despite their educational qualifications.

“The LinkedIn study shows that Filipino professionals believe AI will contribute to more equitable career opportunities for the local workforce,” the LinkedIn statement read.