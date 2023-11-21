Zuellig facilities will use RE from ACEN

ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES), the retail electricity arm of ACEN Corp., will supply renewable energy (RE) to Zuellig Pharma Philippines’ two major distribution facilities.

ACEN RES said in a statement it recently signed a new strategic partnership with Asia’s leading healthcare solutions company Zuellig Pharma to supply 100-percent RE to power the latter’s Santa Rosa Distribution Center and Canlubang Distribution Center.

Jannette Jakosalem, market managing director of Zuellig Pharma said the switch to RE for two key distribution facilities is an important milestone for the company as it works towards reducing impact on the environment and carbon footprint across its operations and supply chains.

“This is a clear testament to our dedication in combating climate change. We have a long- standing commitment to build a healthier and more sustainable future for all in Asia and will continue our efforts in making an impact on climate action,” she said.

The Santa Rosa and Canlubang Distribution Centers combined will reduce their carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 10,600 tons each year, equivalent to the amount of CO2 absorbed by 92,739 trees in their lifetime, or approximately 30 years.

This partnership falls under the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) program of the government.

Under the RCOA program, consumers that meet a certain threshold of electricity consumption are allowed to choose their electricity suppliers.

The RCOA gradually reduces the energy threshold level of the program until it reaches the household demand level. It started with one megawatt (MW) and above, and was subsequently brought down to 750kW to 999 kW. The threshold was further brought down to 500kW to 749kW.

RCOA provides businesses, such as Zuellig Pharma the opportunity to opt for RE supply, solidifying their commitment to sustainability.

“ACEN is thrilled to join forces with Zuellig Pharma, a company that shares our robust commitment to sustainability,” said Miguel de Jesus, chief operating officer of ACEN’s Philippine operations and head of the commercial operations group.

The partnership with Zuellig Pharma extends the client sectors of ACEN RES further, now covering educational institutions, industrial plants, fast-moving consumer goods businesses, and office buildings. It represents an important step in ACEN’s mission to foster a sustainable, low-carbon future for the Philippines and the broader Southeast Asian region.

ACEN has significant RE assets in the Asia Pacific region consisting of mostly solar and wind plants in Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India.